Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to debut in early 2025 as the successor to the company's Galaxy S24 Ultra model that arrived in January. This year, Samsung is expected to tweak the design of its flagship smartphone, and renders of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra have now surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the handset. The top-of-the-line model in the Galaxy S25 series has also been tipped to arrive in four colourways that have previously been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Design renders shared by Technizo Concept (@technizoconcept) on X (formerly Twitter) show the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with a slightly tweaked design, with the most noticeable change being the rounded corners. While it is expected to retain the flat edges seen on the current-generation flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have slightly round corners, making it easier to hold.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked colourways (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: X/ Technizo Concept

The renders also show the rear panel of the smartphone, including a close-up view of the rear camera module. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature thicker rings around each camera lens, and these are visible in the images shared on X.

Only one of the design renders shows the display of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which appears to have a flat screen. It is also expected to arrive with support for Galaxy AI features out-of-the-box. We can also see the S Pen in all the leaked images, which should not come as a surprise.

The post also claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will arrive in four colour options — Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. This aligns with DSCC CEO Ross Young's prediction last month that the handset would be launched with the same colourways.

The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with a big jump in performance compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. More details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are likely to surface in the weeks leading up to its anticipated debut.