iPhone 15 series is expected to launch later this year, and Apple's upcoming lineup is likely to consist of four models - the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been tipped to bear the 'Ultra' moniker this year. While Apple is yet to reveal details of its next generation of smartphones, there have been numerous leaks and reports about the upcoming handsets. A report now claims that Apple will restrict certain features in the upcoming lineup to the more expensive, high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

According to details shared by tipster yeux1122 in a post on Naver (via GSMArena), Apple will restrict the high refresh rate and Always-On Display (AOD) functionality to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The tipster has also claimed that Apple is getting ready for mass production for the iPhone 15 series.

The LTPO displays with a 120Hz refresh rate will be confined to the two Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to the tipster. Apple employed the same strategy with last year's iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021.

A recent report also hinted that the Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup will come with significantly thinner bezels than its predecessors and will feature more immersive displays than the Dynamic Island which make its way to the non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models - a notable upgrade from the iPhone 14 series.

As the Cupertino-based tech giant earlier promised to follow EU guidelines pertaining to the USB Type-C port usage, the iPhone 15 lineup could be the first of the iPhones to ship with USB Type-C charging ports. According to a recent leak, however, the phones might only support USB Type-C accessories that have the Made for iPhone (MFi) certification. Apple may impose limitations on the charging speed and functionality of unsupported cables, according to the report.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.