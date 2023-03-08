Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always on Display Feature to High End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report

Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always-on Display Feature to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report

The iPhone 15 series is tipped to ship with USB Type-C ports.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2023 11:31 IST
Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always-on Display Feature to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series in September last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is expected to launch later this year
  • The series will likely have a base, Plus, Pro and Pro Max model
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max could also launch as the iPhone 15 Ultra

iPhone 15 series is expected to launch later this year, and Apple's upcoming lineup is likely to consist of four models - the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been tipped to bear the 'Ultra' moniker this year. While Apple is yet to reveal details of its next generation of smartphones, there have been numerous leaks and reports about the upcoming handsets. A report now claims that Apple will restrict certain features in the upcoming lineup to the more expensive, high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

According to details shared by tipster yeux1122 in a post on Naver (via GSMArena), Apple will restrict the high refresh rate and Always-On Display (AOD) functionality to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The tipster has also claimed that Apple is getting ready for mass production for the iPhone 15 series.

The LTPO displays with a 120Hz refresh rate will be confined to the two Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to the tipster. Apple employed the same strategy with last year's iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021.

A recent report also hinted that the Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup will come with significantly thinner bezels than its predecessors and will feature more immersive displays than the Dynamic Island which make its way to the non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models - a notable upgrade from the iPhone 14 series.

As the Cupertino-based tech giant earlier promised to follow EU guidelines pertaining to the USB Type-C port usage, the iPhone 15 lineup could be the first of the iPhones to ship with USB Type-C charging ports. According to a recent leak, however, the phones might only support USB Type-C accessories that have the Made for iPhone (MFi) certification. Apple may impose limitations on the charging speed and functionality of unsupported cables, according to the report.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ISRO Conducts 'Extremely Challenging' Controlled Re-Entry Experiment of Aged MT-1 Satellite
Featured video of the day
Xiaomi TV Stick, Now in 4K

Related Stories

Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always-on Display Feature to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  3. Here's When Elon Musk Says Twitter Has 'a Shot' at Being Cash Flow-Positive
  4. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
  5. Airtel 5G Services Now Available in 265 Indian Cities: All Details
  6. Apple Could Limit These Features to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models
  7. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  8. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
  9. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Now Available in This New Colour
#Latest Stories
  1. Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix Criticised Over Tobacco Advertising
  2. Apple to Limit ProMotion and Always-on Display Feature to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  3. ISRO Conducts 'Extremely Challenging' Controlled Re-Entry Experiment of Aged MT-1 Satellite
  4. Netflix Plans in India Are Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023, Switzerland Most Expensive: Report
  5. HBO Content Such As The Last of Us, Game of Thrones Will Be Unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar From March 31
  6. Tesla to Build 'Mostly Autonomous' Next-Generation Small Car, Elon Musk Says
  7. Twitter Could Be Cash Flow-Positive By Next Quarter After Aggressively Cutting Costs, Elon Musk Says
  8. Slack to Gain ChatGPT Integration With Support for Queries and Conversation Summaries, Salesforce Says
  9. Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to May 5
  10. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on March 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.