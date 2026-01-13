Oppo Find N6 development is now complete, a tipster claimed in a social media post. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the foldable smartphone. It is said to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is rumoured to be the first foldable handset to ship with this particular SoC, which was released in 2025. Moreover, it is expected to carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. Additionally, the key specifications of the rumoured Oppo Watch X3 have been tipped. The smartwatch is said to pack a 632mAh battery.

Oppo Find N6, Watch X3 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the development of the Oppo Find N6 has been completed. Additionally, the leaker has shared various key specifications of the foldable phone and the Oppo Watch X3 smartwatch. The Find N6 is said to be the first foldable handset to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process. It is also said to carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Oppo Find N6 might ship with AI stylus pen support, and could also feature magnetic wireless charging support. However, the launch date of the phone is yet to be revealed by the smartphone maker. On the other hand, the purported Oppo Watch X3 is said to be equipped with a 632mAh battery. It could feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartwatch is tipped to get eSIM support, while using an “independent eUICC chip”. It is said to be offered in black, silver, titanium, and orange colourways, and might weigh about 68g.

This is not the first time that the specifications and features of the Oppo Find N6 have surfaced online. Recently, a report highlighted that Oppo's Find N6 will sport an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO UTG foldable display on the inside. On the outside, it might get a 6.62-inch cover display. The handset could be offered in Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange (translated from Chinese) colourways. It could weigh about 225g.

In the camera department, the Oppo Find N6 is said to carry a triple rear camera unit, featuring two 50-megapixel cameras and a 200-megapixel camera. It could also launch with a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor. The handset is said to be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage. It could be backed by a dual cell setup, with a 2,700mAh cell and a 3,150mAh cell, bringing the total battery capacity to 5,850mAh.