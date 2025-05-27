Sumo Streaming Now Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About Tamil Comedy

Sumo, the epic Tamil comedy, has finally landed on the digital screens. Directed by Hosimin, Sumo follows a sumo wrestler, who has been discovered by a local on an Indian Beach. With this mental capacity of a toddler, he befriends the man and soon, they embark on the journey to get him back to his homeland, Japan. The movie has outstanding comic timings, and the journey is filled with laughter, action, and emotions. This is a must-watch Tamil comedy starring Shiva, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu, and more.

When and Where to Watch Sumo

Sumo is currently streaming on Sun NXT in the Tamil language. Viewers will need a subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sumo

Sumo is an epic comedy that revolves around the friendship of a Sumo wrestler and a local. On an Indian beach, a man discovers a sumo wrestler, who was washed ashore near Chennai. Shiva (Shiva), who is expected to move soon to Australia with his Girlfriend, Kanimozhi (Priya Anand), comes across a sumo wrestler. However, the twist begins when Shiva and other locals come to know that the IQ level of a sumo wrestler is that of a toddler. Only then, Shiva decides to take him back to Japan, and the quest begins to return him to his land. The adventure is packed with laughter and giggles.

Cast and Crew of Sumo

Sumo has a promising starcast including Shiva and Priya Anand in the lead roles. The duo is supported by other prominent names like Lizzie Antony, Yogi Babu, M.S. Bhaskar, Chetan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and more. The direction has been done by Hosimin, whereas Praveen K.L. is the editor. The music composer of Sumo is Nivas K. Prasanna, and the cinematography is been led by Rajiv Menon.

Reception of Sumo

Sumo was released on 25th April 2025 in theatres, where it did a remarkable job. The audience and critics appreciated this epic comedy movie. The IMDb rating of Sumo is 8.3/10.