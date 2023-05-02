Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Retain Profits Amid US Mulling Another Interest Rate Hike, Altcoins Suffer Too

Bitcoin on Tuesday recorded a price point of $27,648 (roughly Rs. 22.8 lakh) after seeing a loss of 2.17 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 11:34 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Retain Profits Amid US Mulling Another Interest Rate Hike, Altcoins Suffer Too

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

The valuation of the crypto sector as of May 2 stands at $1.16 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Polkadot also recorded losses
  • BurgerCities recorded profits

The cryptocurrency market on Tuesday, May 2, witnessed significant losses in the backdrop of the US financial authorities mulling another interest rate hike there, to fight against inflation. Bitcoin on Tuesday recorded a price point of $27,648 (roughly Rs. 22.8 lakh) after seeing a loss of 2.17 percent. This is the second time in the last two weeks that Bitcoin has dropped to the $27,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) mark. This also seems to be its support value for the time being. In the last 24 hours, the most expensive cryptocurrency lost $912 (roughly Rs. 74,570) from its price owing to market volatility.

Ether dropped by 1.20 percent on Tuesday to trade at $1,826 (roughly Rs. 1.50 lakh). Ether, that has been hovering around the $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.47 lakh) price mark for a while now, did not see any major dip. The second-most expensive cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, ETH, lost $21 (roughly Rs. 1,717) over the last day.

Crypto markets came under selling pressure in the last 24 hours. Crypto fear and greed index stands at 55, down from 63 points yesterday, hinting towards shaky but still bullish investor sentiments. This week, investors will be closely following the developments from the Feds around interest rates,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360.

With both, Bitcoin and Ether slipping down the price ladder, majority cryptocurrencies reflected losses on Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

These include stablecoins Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD.

Other cryptocurrencies including Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, and Litecoin also recorded losses.

The overall crypto market valuation dropped by 1.50 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the sector valuation stands at $1.16 trillion (roughly Rs. 95,11,075 crore) as of Tuesday.

Industry insiders have put out a word of caution to crypto investors to tread lightly for some days in terms of pouring in hefty investments.

“The market is closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's interest rate developments, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, as well as the non-farm payroll data for April, that is set to be released on Friday, May 5,” Edul Patel, the CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex crypto investment firm told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, profits were minted by relatively unknown cryptocurrencies today. These include BurgerCities, Gas, and Status.

Industry insiders have also begun taking crypto seriously after the banking crisis deepend in the US in recent weeks.

“Bitcoin (BTC) fell amid the news of First Republic Bank's takeover by federal regulators. However, it bounced back to $28,500 (roughly Rs. 23.3 lakh) when JPMorgan won the auction to purchase First Republic's assets. Analysts suggest the banking sector is now prepared to deal with crises, assuaging Wall Street's concerns about banking risks,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrus
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
G7 Nations Should Adopt 'Risk-Based' AI Regulation, Ministers Say as EU Lawmakers Rush to Rein in ChatGPT

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Retain Profits Amid US Mulling Another Interest Rate Hike, Altcoins Suffer Too
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  4. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  5. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  7. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Pedro Pascal Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2: Report
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Around 39 Percent of Indian Families Have Experienced Online Financial Fraud: Survey
  2. Google Pixel Fold Leaked Images Show Silver Coloured Variant: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Price in India to Drop as Low as Rs. 39,323 During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Air Starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Stream May 12 on Amazon Prime Video
  5. 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release
  7. Shemaroo, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Innovation Cell, Explore Blockchain Uses for India’s Media Industry
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details
  9. Huawei P60 Series Set to Launch Globally on May 9: All Details
  10. IBM to Pause Hiring in Plan to Replace 7,800 Jobs by AI in Coming Years: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.