A new web series, Pyaar Ka Professor, is set to release on Amazon MX Player on February 14, 2025. Featuring Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva in lead roles, the series brings an unconventional story to the audience. Directed by Akshay Choubey, the series introduces a unique blend of romance and comedy. The trailer has sparked curiosity among viewers, hinting at a storyline that has not been explored before. The series, available for free streaming, is expected to attract a young audience looking for lighthearted entertainment.

When and Where to Watch Pyaar Ka Professor

The web series will premiere on Amazon MX Player on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Known for streaming bold and youth-centric content, the platform has chosen this occasion to introduce a romantic comedy with an unusual premise. Pyaar Ka Professor will be accessible to all viewers at no cost, as confirmed by the streaming service through its official social media announcement.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pyaar Ka Professor

The trailer introduces Pranav Sachdeva's character, Vaibhav, who runs a coaching class at night, but with a peculiar twist—it is aimed at helping single men understand body language and social cues to build romantic connections. The character played by Sandeepa Dhar, Malika, becomes an integral part of this story. While the concept initially leans toward comedy, the plot takes an unexpected turn when a politician, struggling with public speaking, seeks help from Vaibhav. This shift introduces new challenges and comedic situations that drive the narrative forward.

Cast and Crew of Pyaar Ka Professor

Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva lead the cast, bringing their acting experience to this unique storyline. Akshay Choubey has directed the series, marking his first project in this capacity. The show is expected to offer a fresh take on romantic comedies, blending humour with an offbeat premise. With its unusual storyline and an experienced cast, Pyaar Ka Professor aims to deliver an engaging viewing experience for audiences looking for something different this Valentine's Day.