Daldal OTT Release Date: Know Everything About This Upcoming Crime Thriller Series

Created by Suresh Triveni, Daldal is an upcoming crime thriller series that stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. This series centres around the newly appointed DCP in the Mumbai Crime Branch, who must embark on an intense investigation to find the serial killer, whose brutal killing has devastated the city of Mumbai. The sequences come along with psychological sequences, while DCP herself navigates her life after the past traumas. With a stellar cast, this edge-of-the-seat thriller has gained anticipation from the viewers.

When and Where to Watch Daldal

The series is ready to make its debut on January 30, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Daldal

Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows DCP Rita Ferreria (Portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar), who has been newly appointed to the Mumbai Crime Branch. As the city gets thrilled by the series of murders, DCP Rita must take on the case to investigate and catch the serial killer. However, while she suffers from her past trauma, she is confronted by the corruption and her imposter syndrome. Unlike others, this series will explore the psychological roots of trauma and violence, and bring a fresh perspective while she hunts down the killer.

Cast and Crew of Daldal

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, this series stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, accompanied by other talented starcast like Rahul Bhat, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ananth Mahadevan, and more. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, the music composition of this series has been delivered by Vishal Saroye, while Rakesh Haridas has done the cinematography.

Reception of Daldal

This series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is not available.