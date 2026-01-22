Technology News
English Edition

Daldal OTT Release Date: Know Everything About This Upcoming Crime Thriller Series

Daldal is an upcoming crime thriller series that is soon landing on the digital screens. The show explores themes of crime, corruption, and past traumas.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 20:00 IST
Daldal OTT Release Date: Know Everything About This Upcoming Crime Thriller Series

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

DCP Rita investigates brutal Mumbai murders, uncovering chilling secrets in gripping crime series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Daldal is an upcoming crime thriller series
  • It stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Jan 30th, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video
Advertisement

Created by Suresh Triveni, Daldal is an upcoming crime thriller series that stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. This series centres around the newly appointed DCP in the Mumbai Crime Branch, who must embark on an intense investigation to find the serial killer, whose brutal killing has devastated the city of Mumbai. The sequences come along with psychological sequences, while DCP herself navigates her life after the past traumas. With a stellar cast, this edge-of-the-seat thriller has gained anticipation from the viewers.

When and Where to Watch Daldal

The series is ready to make its debut on January 30, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Daldal

Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows DCP Rita Ferreria (Portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar), who has been newly appointed to the Mumbai Crime Branch. As the city gets thrilled by the series of murders, DCP Rita must take on the case to investigate and catch the serial killer. However, while she suffers from her past trauma, she is confronted by the corruption and her imposter syndrome. Unlike others, this series will explore the psychological roots of trauma and violence, and bring a fresh perspective while she hunts down the killer.

Cast and Crew of Daldal

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, this series stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, accompanied by other talented starcast like Rahul Bhat, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ananth Mahadevan, and more. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, the music composition of this series has been delivered by Vishal Saroye, while Rakesh Haridas has done the cinematography.

Reception of Daldal

This series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is not available.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Daldal, Amazon Prime Video, digital screens, cinematography
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Chromebook 311 Launched With MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU: Price, Features
Daldal OTT Release Date: Know Everything About This Upcoming Crime Thriller Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Signature With 50-Megapixel Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Oppo K15 Turbo, Poco X8 Pro Series Could Launch With These MediaTek Chips
  3. Here's How Much the Vivo V70 Series Could Cost in India
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Hits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  5. Here's How WhatsApp's Secondary Accounts for Minors Might Work
  6. Moto Watch With Up to 13 Days of Battery Launched in India at This Price
  7. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Afterburn Now Available Online: Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson’s Post-Apocalyptic Action Film
  2. WhatsApp's Primary Controls Feature Will Let Parents Set Up Limited Secondary Accounts for Children: Report
  3. Vivo V70 Series Price in India, Design and Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Sheshippu Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  5. Apple Reveals When the App Store Will Start Showing More Ads in Search Results
  6. 45 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Arjun Janya’s Directorial Debut
  7. Apple Could Run AI-Powered Siri Chatbot on Google Cloud, AI Chips: Report
  8. Mario Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Telugu Comedy-Drama Online
  9. Android Malware Detected Using Machine Learning to Automatically Detect and Click on Ads
  10. Samsung Accepts Liability, Offers Compensation After Galaxy S25+ Explodes While Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »