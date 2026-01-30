Technology News
Rabbit Trap Starring Dev Patel Now Available for Rent in India

Rabbit Trap is a slow, atmospheric horror film where creativity and isolation awaken ancient supernatural forces in the Welsh countryside.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2026 16:28 IST
Rabbit Trap Starring Dev Patel Now Available for Rent in India

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Rabbit Trap (2025), a thriller-horror movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights
  • Rabbit Trap is a psychological horror-thriller with strong folk horror
  • The film stars Dev Patel and Rosy McEwen as married musicians
  • Set in an isolated Welsh cottage with a strong focus on sound
Rabbit Trap (2025) is a slow and moody psychological horror-thriller that's definitely more about atmosphere trickle rather than jump scares. Starring Dev Patel and Rosy McEwen, Rabbit Trap is an uneasy marriage of folk horror and crushing emotional pressure that refuses to resolve in a manner that drills deep into the memory. In the spookier Welsh countryside, a film follows a married couple of musicians longing for tranquillity and creative stimulus. But their small life in a quiet village takes a disturbing turn when they accidentally record otherworldly sounds now being heard — and felt — around the world.

When and Where to Watch RabbitTrap

Rabbit Trap (2025), a thriller-horror directed by Bryn Chainey and from SpectreVision, was digitally released around September 30, 2025, and is for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home.

Trailer and Plot of RabbitTrap

The Rabbit Trap trailer is chilling from the get-go. The movie depicts a tranquil forest life disturbed by sound experiments that revive ancient entities, and gradually, the fear is established through silence, paranoia, broken relationships, and an isolated cottage becoming a twisted death trap.

Cast and Crew of RabbitTrap

Dev Patel portrays one half of the musician couple, imparting a restrained but formidable performance that gives the film its emotional heft. Rosy McEwen gives the relationship depth and vulnerability, so that as they spiral into fear, it feels genuinely and unhealthily grounded. Directed by Bryn Chainey, the film focuses on mood, sound design, and psychological tension over conventional horror trappings.

Reception of RabbitTrap

Rabbit Trap was greeted with mixed responses, lauded for its atmosphere but divisive among audiences, has a 4.8/10 rating on IMDb, and is one that appeals to folk horror fans.

 

Further reading: Rabbit Trap, atmospheric horror film, IMDb
Rabbit Trap Starring Dev Patel Now Available for Rent in India
