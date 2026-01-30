Technology News
Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Praneeth Prattipati, Patang is a Telugu sports drama film that is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2026 18:29 IST
Patang Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Patang explores love, loyalty, friendship tested as best friends compete in kite-flying rivalry

  • Patang is a Telugu sports drama film
  • It explores themes of loyalty, friendship, and romance
  • Streaming now, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Written and directed by Praneeth Prattipati, Patang is a Telugu sports comedy-drama that has finally landed on the digital screens. The film centers on two best friends whose lives become complicated when they fall for the same girl. On the other side, the second half explores a high-stakes kite competition. The film is packed with ultimate drama, and the plot explores themes of loyalty, friendship, and romance. Likewise, the sequences are worth watching, and the star cast has delivered stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Patang

The film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Patang

This is a feel-good, light-hearted drama film that revolves around a trio of friends, where their journey is personified in the backdrop of a kite-flying competition. However, the prime clash begins when the two best friends fall for the same girl, in turn, leading their bond to be put on test. The film further indulges in exploring the themes of friendship, loyalty, and emotions. In the second half of the film, this trio must navigate their personal relationships, all while competing in the competition. The sequences of this film are emotional and dramatic.

Cast and Crew of Patang

This film stars Pranav Kaushik, Preethi Pagadala, and Vamsi Pujit in the lead roles, supported by S.S. Kaanchi, S.P. Charan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and more.
re. The film's background score has been delivered by Jose Jimmy, while Sakthi Arvind is the cinematographer.

Reception of Patang

This film was theatrically released on December 25th, 2025, and it did a remarkable job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.6/10.

 

Further reading: Patang, romance drama film, romance, digital screens, Amazon Prime Video
