Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Hacks Top $1 Billion in H1 2026 as Ethereum and Solana Lead Losses: Report

Crypto industry lost $1 billion to hacks during the first half of 2026, says Blockaid.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 19:47 IST
Crypto Hacks Top $1 Billion in H1 2026 as Ethereum and Solana Lead Losses: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Deng Xiang

Blockaid report compares attack patterns across Ethereum and Solana networks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ethereum lost $332 million through security incidents in H1 2026
  • Solana attacks mainly targeted keys and signing infrastructure
  • Bridge exploits remained the biggest attack vector in Q2 2026
Advertisement

Crypto losses hit $1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,566 crore) during the first half of 2026 as the sector witnessed its highest tally of hacks within six months, claims on-chain security platform Blockaid. The two blockchain networks, Ethereum and Solana, experienced the biggest impact of attacks on their systems, where the value lost was worth around $332 million (roughly Rs. 3,176 crore) and $326 million (roughly Rs. 3,119 crore), respectively, according to Blockaid's Q2 2026 report on security. While code exploitation was the cause of Ethereum attacks, keys and signing infrastructure breaches were the reason behind Solana losses.

Code Exploits and Compromised Keys Drove Most Blockchain Losses

The biggest losses occurred in Ethereum due to incidents reported in H1 2026, with attackers mostly targeting vulnerabilities in applications built on blockchain technology. According to Blockaid, code exploitation was the most common cause of incidents on Ethereum, along with significant losses from key compromises at Humanity Protocol and StablR. The only major Ethereum attack in the report that involved user error was CoWSwap. 

VoltCrypto Hacks Discussion
Explore More...

Some commonly used attack vectors on Ethereum were highlighted by Blockaid, including bridge and smart contract vulnerabilities, privilege account exploitation, and market manipulation. According to the report, the reason Ethereum is heavily targeted is that the platform hosts some of the most valuable use cases in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, including staking solutions and decentralised exchanges. 

Compromised keys were responsible for more than 98 percent of Solana's losses through cases such as those related to Drift Protocol and Step Finance, which were attributed to North Korean hacking groups by Blockaid. However, unlike the Ethereum network, where the hackers mainly exploited vulnerabilities in the protocol code, the Solana cases focused on attacking the signer infrastructure and organisational safety, whereas a few code exploits involving Raydium and Volo accounted for the rest of the losses.

Earlier this year, a report from market insights provider Unfolded, based on data from DefiLlama, stated that the second quarter of 2026 is already the most hacked quarter on record in terms of the number of attacks, with 83 hacks of crypto protocols. Exploits on bridges were the most common form of attack in this Q2, which saw $351 million (roughly Rs. 3,358 crore) worth of funds stolen by exploiting bridges.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto hacks, Crypto Scams, Solana, Ethereum
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
1inch Introduces Aqua to Unite DeFi Liquidity on 13 Chains
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Charging Speed Upgrade Seems Unlikely as Phone Reportedly Appears on a Certification Site

Related Stories

Crypto Hacks Top $1 Billion in H1 2026 as Ethereum and Solana Lead Losses: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Vivo S2 Could Cost in India: See Expected Features
  2. Android 17 Beta Rolls Out to Motorola Edge 60 Pro With These Features
  3. JBL Bar 1000MK2 Review: More Than Just an Audio System
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Render Leaks Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  2. Gemini Can Now Read, Summarise, and Draft Replies to Comments in Google Docs 
  3. Paytm Introduces Split Bills for Shared Group Expenses on Its App
  4. India's Telecom User Base Rises in June, Airtel Tops Subscriber Additions: TRAI
  5. Crypto Hacks Top $1 Billion in H1 2026 as Ethereum and Solana Lead Losses: Report
  6. 1inch Introduces Aqua to Unite DeFi Liquidity on 13 Chains
  7. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel Announced by 505 Games With Original Creator's New Studio Involved
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Home Screen Voice Message Widget for Android Users
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Charging Speed Upgrade Seems Unlikely as Phone Reportedly Appears on a Certification Site
  10. Google Launches Gemini-Powered Ask Google Pay in India With a Dedicated In-App AI Chatbot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »