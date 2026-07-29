Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel Announced by 505 Games With Original Creator's New Studio Involved

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel Announced by 505 Games With Original Creator's New Studio Involved

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers sequel will be developed by Indolphinity, a new studio founded by the game's original creator.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 July 2026 19:43 IST
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel Announced by 505 Games With Original Creator's New Studio Involved

Photo Credit: 505 Games

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a Soulslike action-RPG from Chinese developer Leenzee

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has sold over 1 million copies
  • Digital Bros acquired Wuchang IP in April 2026
  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers released on July 24, 2025
Advertisement

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the Soulslike action-RPG from Chinese studio Leenzee, is getting a sequel, publisher 505 Games has announced. The follow-up, however, will be developed by a new studio founded by Xia Siyuan, the creative director and producer of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Siyuan and his new studio, Indolphinity, have partnered with 505 Games to create a new chapter in the Wuchang franchise, the publisher announced Wednesday.

Wuchang Sequel Announced

In April this year, reports claimed that Siyuan and several other developers exited Leenzee and set up a new studio. The same month, Digital Bros, the parent company of 505 Games, announced it had acquired the intellectual property rights to Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for approximately EUR 4 million.

Now, 505 Games and Digital Bros have announced a sequel to Wuchang, developed by Indolphinity with Siyuan at the helm of the project. In its announcement on X, 505 Games confirmed the sequel had officially entered its preparation phase.

Indolphinity will lead creative development of the title, while 505 Games will provide funding and global publishing. The company said future development of the project will remain based in China.

“We listen closely to the real voices of players and the community, and we remain firmly devoted to our original creative aspirations and cultural foundations, striving to answer everyone's long‑standing expectations with more polished quality and a more complete experience,” Siyuan said.

Digital Bros confirmed the development and publishing agreement with Siyuan and Indolphinity and said it was putting EUR 21.5 million as an initial investment for developing the Wuchang sequel.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers released last year across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, and hit over 130,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch. The game has sold over 1 million copies as of March 31, 2026. The action-RPG was also made available on Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus and has since reached 5 million players across PC and consoles.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wuchang Fallen Feathers, 505 Games, Indolphinity
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Charging Speed Upgrade Seems Unlikely as Phone Reportedly Appears on a Certification Site
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel Announced by 505 Games With Original Creator's New Studio Involved
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch 5 Appears in Google Health App Ahead of August Launch
  2. This AI Chatbot Can Help You Keep Track of Your Google Pay Payments
  3. Dell XPS 13 Launched in India Alongside New Dell 14S and Dell 16S Laptops
  4. JBL Bar 1000MK2 Review: More Than Just an Audio System
  5. Android 17 Beta Rolls Out to Motorola Edge 60 Pro With These Features
  6. Here's How Much the Vivo S2 Could Cost in India: See Expected Features
  7. Honor X6e Launched With 7,500mAh Battery
  8. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Render Leaks Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Render Leaks Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  2. Gemini Can Now Read, Summarise, and Draft Replies to Comments in Google Docs 
  3. Paytm Introduces Split Bills for Shared Group Expenses on Its App
  4. India's Telecom User Base Rises in June, Airtel Tops Subscriber Additions: TRAI
  5. Crypto Hacks Top $1 Billion in H1 2026 as Ethereum and Solana Lead Losses: Report
  6. 1inch Introduces Aqua to Unite DeFi Liquidity on 13 Chains
  7. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel Announced by 505 Games With Original Creator's New Studio Involved
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Home Screen Voice Message Widget for Android Users
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Charging Speed Upgrade Seems Unlikely as Phone Reportedly Appears on a Certification Site
  10. Google Launches Gemini-Powered Ask Google Pay in India With a Dedicated In-App AI Chatbot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »