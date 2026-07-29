Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the Soulslike action-RPG from Chinese studio Leenzee, is getting a sequel, publisher 505 Games has announced. The follow-up, however, will be developed by a new studio founded by Xia Siyuan, the creative director and producer of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Siyuan and his new studio, Indolphinity, have partnered with 505 Games to create a new chapter in the Wuchang franchise, the publisher announced Wednesday.

Wuchang Sequel Announced

In April this year, reports claimed that Siyuan and several other developers exited Leenzee and set up a new studio. The same month, Digital Bros, the parent company of 505 Games, announced it had acquired the intellectual property rights to Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for approximately EUR 4 million.

Now, 505 Games and Digital Bros have announced a sequel to Wuchang, developed by Indolphinity with Siyuan at the helm of the project. In its announcement on X, 505 Games confirmed the sequel had officially entered its preparation phase.

Indolphinity will lead creative development of the title, while 505 Games will provide funding and global publishing. The company said future development of the project will remain based in China.

WUCHANG's story is far from over.



Today, we're excited to share that 505 Games has officially entered into a new partnership with Xia Siyuan, the original creator of WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, and his new studio Indolphinity (Chengdu Recursive Dolphin Technology), to jointly… pic.twitter.com/vrrMI9QRv5 — 505 Games (@505_Games) July 29, 2026

“We listen closely to the real voices of players and the community, and we remain firmly devoted to our original creative aspirations and cultural foundations, striving to answer everyone's long‑standing expectations with more polished quality and a more complete experience,” Siyuan said.

Digital Bros confirmed the development and publishing agreement with Siyuan and Indolphinity and said it was putting EUR 21.5 million as an initial investment for developing the Wuchang sequel.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers released last year across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, and hit over 130,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch. The game has sold over 1 million copies as of March 31, 2026. The action-RPG was also made available on Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus and has since reached 5 million players across PC and consoles.