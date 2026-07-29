Technology News
English Edition

1inch Introduces Aqua to Unite DeFi Liquidity on 13 Chains

New protocol lets users deploy wallet liquidity across multiple DeFi strategies simultaneously.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 19:44 IST
1inch Introduces Aqua to Unite DeFi Liquidity on 13 Chains

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage

Aqua introduces a new approach to managing liquidity across multiple DeFi protocols

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Aqua is now available across 13 blockchain networks
  • Users keep assets in wallets until trades are executed
  • Protocol combines liquidity, settlement, and position management
Advertisement

Decentralised exchange aggregator 1inch unveiled Aqua, a protocol that aims to consolidate liquidity pools across multiple markets in the decentralised finance industry. As per the announcement, users can approve several different strategies using the same wallet balance on Aqua and keep their assets in the wallet rather than depositing them into a specific liquidity pool until the trade is done. Aqua protocol is now live on 13 blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Robinhood Chain, and BNB Chain.

Aqua Enables Shared Wallet Liquidity Across Multiple DeFi Strategies

The protocol provides a comprehensive bundle that includes a general on-chain registry, wallet-based automatic market-making mechanisms, atomic settlements, and position management. The liquidity is thus made more available as it does not need to be connected to any protocol specifically. However, it does not expand since the asset can only perform one function at once.

VoltDefi Discussion
Explore More...

A liquidity provider offering $10,000 (roughly Rs. 9.5 lakh) can offer that $10,000 on three separate platforms, which means $30,000 (roughly Rs. 28.6 lakh) in advertisements; however, only $10,000 of trades can be executed at one time using that amount. It works like overbooking and will probably increase the efficiency of liquidity capital if it is unlikely that it will be used simultaneously.

The current development comes on the back of the recent announcement by Anton Bukov, a co-founder of 1inch, in which he indicated that he was fired from 1inch in November 2025 because he was advocating for change at the company. 

He said, “My role was technical: I led the protocol's architecture, security, and economic design. Feedback I received from our users and teammates over the past year made it clear that I could no longer stand outside the management and operational side of the company. I spent months learning how leadership and communication should be built, and pushed for change. In late November 2025, I was fired.”

This is not the first time that DeFi protocols have united for a cause. Earlier this year, the protocols had come together in an attempt to restore the backing of Restaked Ether (rsETH) following the $293 million (roughly Rs. 2,762 crore) hack of the Kelp restaking platform on Saturday. The Decentralised platform Aave had called this effort “DeFI United”. The crypto protocols involved in this united front were Mantle, EtherFi Foundation, Golem Foundation, Lido DAO, Ethena, LayerZero, Ink Foundation, and Tyrdo. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DeFi, Decentralised Finance, Blockchains, 1inch
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Google Launches Gemini-Powered Ask Google Pay in India With a Dedicated In-App AI Chatbot
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Charging Speed Upgrade Seems Unlikely as Phone Reportedly Appears on a Certification Site

Related Stories

1inch Introduces Aqua to Unite DeFi Liquidity on 13 Chains
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Vivo S2 Could Cost in India: See Expected Features
  2. Android 17 Beta Rolls Out to Motorola Edge 60 Pro With These Features
  3. JBL Bar 1000MK2 Review: More Than Just an Audio System
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Render Leaks Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  2. Gemini Can Now Read, Summarise, and Draft Replies to Comments in Google Docs 
  3. Paytm Introduces Split Bills for Shared Group Expenses on Its App
  4. India's Telecom User Base Rises in June, Airtel Tops Subscriber Additions: TRAI
  5. Crypto Hacks Top $1 Billion in H1 2026 as Ethereum and Solana Lead Losses: Report
  6. 1inch Introduces Aqua to Unite DeFi Liquidity on 13 Chains
  7. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Sequel Announced by 505 Games With Original Creator's New Studio Involved
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Home Screen Voice Message Widget for Android Users
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Charging Speed Upgrade Seems Unlikely as Phone Reportedly Appears on a Certification Site
  10. Google Launches Gemini-Powered Ask Google Pay in India With a Dedicated In-App AI Chatbot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »