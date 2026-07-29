1inch Introduces Aqua to Unite DeFi Liquidity on 13 Chains

Decentralised exchange aggregator 1inch unveiled Aqua, a protocol that aims to consolidate liquidity pools across multiple markets in the decentralised finance industry. As per the announcement, users can approve several different strategies using the same wallet balance on Aqua and keep their assets in the wallet rather than depositing them into a specific liquidity pool until the trade is done. Aqua protocol is now live on 13 blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Robinhood Chain, and BNB Chain.

Aqua Enables Shared Wallet Liquidity Across Multiple DeFi Strategies

The protocol provides a comprehensive bundle that includes a general on-chain registry, wallet-based automatic market-making mechanisms, atomic settlements, and position management. The liquidity is thus made more available as it does not need to be connected to any protocol specifically. However, it does not expand since the asset can only perform one function at once.

Liquidity providers: it's time to wake up.



Use 1inch Aqua to find more activity in more markets, without letting your tokens out of your wallet.



Risk-controlled execution meets full self-custody.



No, you aren't dreaming.



Here's how it works:



:arrow_down: pic.twitter.com/F7CJeikteJ — 1inch (@1inch) July 28, 2026

A liquidity provider offering $10,000 (roughly Rs. 9.5 lakh) can offer that $10,000 on three separate platforms, which means $30,000 (roughly Rs. 28.6 lakh) in advertisements; however, only $10,000 of trades can be executed at one time using that amount. It works like overbooking and will probably increase the efficiency of liquidity capital if it is unlikely that it will be used simultaneously.

The current development comes on the back of the recent announcement by Anton Bukov, a co-founder of 1inch, in which he indicated that he was fired from 1inch in November 2025 because he was advocating for change at the company.

He said, “My role was technical: I led the protocol's architecture, security, and economic design. Feedback I received from our users and teammates over the past year made it clear that I could no longer stand outside the management and operational side of the company. I spent months learning how leadership and communication should be built, and pushed for change. In late November 2025, I was fired.”

This is not the first time that DeFi protocols have united for a cause. Earlier this year, the protocols had come together in an attempt to restore the backing of Restaked Ether (rsETH) following the $293 million (roughly Rs. 2,762 crore) hack of the Kelp restaking platform on Saturday. The Decentralised platform Aave had called this effort “DeFI United”. The crypto protocols involved in this united front were Mantle, EtherFi Foundation, Golem Foundation, Lido DAO, Ethena, LayerZero, Ink Foundation, and Tyrdo.