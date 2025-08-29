The iPhone 17 series is set to be launched at Apple's “Awe Dropping” event on September 9. Alongside its latest smartphones, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also rumoured to introduce new TechWoven cases as a new accessory. However, it may not be the only one that is announced. As per a tipster, Apple is developing a new Crossbody Strap accessory for the iPhone 17 cases that would function as a way for users to carry the phone across the body.

Apple's Crossbody Strap Accessory for iPhone 17 Leaked

Tipster MajinBu shared details about the unannounced iPhone accessory in a blog post. It is said to have been designed to be integrated with the iPhone 17 cases. The Crossbody Strap reportedly features a magnetic system with a flexible metal core that runs along the length of the strap, making it magnetic in its entirety.

Apple's Crosbody Strap for the iPhone 17 cases

Photo Credit: MajinBu Official

There are oppositely polarised rings at the end of the strap to close it with enough strength. As per the tipster, this mechanism eliminates the need for traditional hooks or loops for attachment.

The Crossbody Strap is said to be an innovative accessory that provides functionality and versatility, allowing the user to attach it to their iPhone 17 cases and carry the handset across their body. Apart from the iPhone, Apple has reportedly made it in such a way that it is compatible with the purported AirPods Pro 3 as well.

Material and colourways of the Crossbody Strap

Photo Credit: MajinBu Official

The tipster suggests that the accessory is primarily built with woven nylon, similar to Apple's Sport Loop Bands for the Apple Watch. The tech giant is also speculated to introduce a silicon variant of the Crossbody Strap, which is softer to the touch and potentially provides more flexibility.

Users may also have the ability to personalise their iPhone 17 cases, with a variety of styles and a range of colours for the Crossbody Strap on offer.

The production of the Crossbody Strap is already underway, as per the tipster. Apple reportedly aims to ensure that the accessory is available immediately for the iPhone 17 series following its September 9 launch.