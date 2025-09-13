Researchers Reconstruct 2,500-Year-Old Faces From Skulls Found in Tamil Nadu

Researchers have digitally reconstructed the faces of two men who lived around 2,500 years ago, based on skulls unearthed at Kondagai in Tamil Nadu. Experts at Liverpool John Moores University's Face Lab then rebuilt muscle, fat, and skin around the virtual skulls using reference data from modern South Asian populations. With realistic details and deep-set eyes, the resulting portraits are remarkably lifelike. These striking pictures hint at the highly developed urban civilization to which the men belonged and give a human element to the far-off past.

Reconstructing Ancient Faces

According to the research, the skulls date to roughly 580 B.C., an era of early urban civilization in Tamil Nadu. Initial analysis suggests both men were about 50–60 years old at death. Researchers CT-scanned each skull into a precise 3D model, then added muscle, fat, and skin to the virtual bones, estimating features like the eyes, nose, and mouth from the skull structure.

Face Lab director Caroline Wilkinson says these reconstructions help “understand people from the past”. The team applied average South Indian skin, hair, and eye colors to the portraits, noting that DNA studies may later refine those details.

Keeladi: A Sophisticated Iron Age City

Keeladi, a highly developed Iron Age city in Tamil Nadu, is thought to have been buried at Kondagai. A recently found terracotta water pipe demonstrates the sophisticated hydraulic engineering of this culture. The Keeladi people used an early form of Tamil script, had sophisticated water management systems, and lived in brick homes with tiled roofs, according to archaeologists. All of these results point to a highly advanced society on the plains of South India.