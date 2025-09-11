Technology News
Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2025 19:00 IST
Top releases of the week, as OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies

  • Top OTT platforms are set to release new movies and web series
  • Fresh releases include Saiyaara, Su from So, Rambo in Love, and more
  • Top streaming platforms are Netflix, Z5, Prime Video, JioHotstar
As the weekend approaches, your favourite OTT platforms make no room for rest. Whether romance or edge-of-the-seat gripping thrillers, the OTT platforms are certainly ready to launch the new set of releases for the week. From the highly anticipated Saiyaara to Selena Gomez's starrer Only Murders in the Building season 5, digital platforms are set to launch more entertaining movies and web series. Hence, to ease your hunt, we've curated the list of top releases where there's something for each mood. Take a look:

OTT Releases of the Week

Saiyaara

  • Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Varun Badola, Geeta Agrawal, Rajesh Kumar

This musical romance drama follows Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), a temperamental musician, who falls for the poetry of Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). But, Vaani has left her poetry after her breakup and suffers from Alzheimer's. As they navigate their relationship, they must face challenges due to Vaani's fading memory and the insecurities surrounding their love.

Su From So

  • Release Date: Sept 9th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Horror, Comedy
  • Cast: J.P. Tuminadu, Sandhya Arakere, Deepak Raj, Raj B. Shetty

Su from So follows Ashoka, played by J.P. Tuminadu, a carefree young man, whose innocent crush leads the villagers to believe that he has been possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. Some of the bizarre incidents hint at supernatural events, which makes everyone scared. What comes after will leave you only in laughter.

Coolie

  • Release Date: Sept 11th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Action, Drama
  • Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Hasan, Aamir Khan

This Rajinikanth starrer is a Tamil action movie that revolves around a former union leader who runs a boarding house in Chennai, delves into the investigation of his friend's murder. He soon explores the connection between his murder with the smuggler Simon and his right-hand man Dayal. His investigation into the case leads him to uncover a large organ-trafficking racket.

Rambo in Love

  • Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Romance, Comedy
  • Cast: Abhinav Manikanta, Payal Chengappa, Achuth Nanda, Kavya Kashetti

Directed by Ajith Reddy, Rambo in Love is a romantic comedy Telugu web series that follows a falling entrepreneur who suddenly gets an investor. While this investment is meant to get his business on track, the investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend, whom he had betrayed in the past. This series is a perfect blend of comedy and romance.

Do You Wanna Partner

  • Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Cast: Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Indraneil Sengupta, Jaaved Jaffrey

Do You Wanna Partner is a comedy-drama web series that follows two female best friends who start their alcohol business in a male-dominating society. As they navigate their way to success, they are exposed to determination, challenges, and partnership. This is a light-hearted entertainer with a promising starcast.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

  • Release Date: Sept 9th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Mystery, Comedy
  • Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Jackie Hoffman

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building will follow the death of Lester, the doorman of Arconia. As the police declare it an accident, the trio - Charles, Oliver, and Mabel- will delve into the investigation to find the culprit. Suspecting play by the police, this trio will then explore the shadowy corners of Arconia in New York. While investigating, they will uncover some of the most unexpected connections that involve billionaires, building residents, and mobsters.

Bakasura Restaurant

  • Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT
  • Genre: Horror, Comedy
  • Cast: Praveen, Harsha Chemudu, Jai Krishna

This horror-comedy movie follows four friends who aspire to open their restaurant. However, due to insufficient funds, they began to make ghost-hunting videos on YouTube to earn. While shooting in a haunted palace, they step on the Tantra Shashtra book. Out of curiosity, they perform a ritual which awakens a spirit. Now, they will have to navigate their way out. The movie is a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

Other OTT Releases

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
Her Mother's Killer Season 2 Netflix Sept 8th, 2025
The Girlfriend Amazon Prime Video Sept 10th, 2025
You and Everything Else Netflix Sept 12th, 2025
BhootTeriki Hoichoi Sept 12th, 2025
Meesha SunNXT Sept 12th, 2025
Maledictions Netflix Sept 12th, 2025
Every Minute Counts Season 2 Netflix Sept 12th, 2025
Maadeva Cine Bazzar Sept 12th, 2025
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series Netflix Sept 12th, 2025
The Wrong Paris Netflix Sept 12th, 2025

 

 

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims

