As the weekend approaches, your favourite OTT platforms make no room for rest. Whether romance or edge-of-the-seat gripping thrillers, the OTT platforms are certainly ready to launch the new set of releases for the week. From the highly anticipated Saiyaara to Selena Gomez's starrer Only Murders in the Building season 5, digital platforms are set to launch more entertaining movies and web series. Hence, to ease your hunt, we've curated the list of top releases where there's something for each mood. Take a look:

OTT Releases of the Week

Saiyaara

Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025

Sept 12th, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Varun Badola, Geeta Agrawal, Rajesh Kumar

This musical romance drama follows Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), a temperamental musician, who falls for the poetry of Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). But, Vaani has left her poetry after her breakup and suffers from Alzheimer's. As they navigate their relationship, they must face challenges due to Vaani's fading memory and the insecurities surrounding their love.

Su From So

Release Date: Sept 9th, 2025

Sept 9th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Cast: J.P. Tuminadu, Sandhya Arakere, Deepak Raj, Raj B. Shetty

Su from So follows Ashoka, played by J.P. Tuminadu, a carefree young man, whose innocent crush leads the villagers to believe that he has been possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. Some of the bizarre incidents hint at supernatural events, which makes everyone scared. What comes after will leave you only in laughter.

Coolie

Release Date: Sept 11th, 2025

Sept 11th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Hasan, Aamir Khan

This Rajinikanth starrer is a Tamil action movie that revolves around a former union leader who runs a boarding house in Chennai, delves into the investigation of his friend's murder. He soon explores the connection between his murder with the smuggler Simon and his right-hand man Dayal. His investigation into the case leads him to uncover a large organ-trafficking racket.

Rambo in Love

Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025

Sept 12th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Cast: Abhinav Manikanta, Payal Chengappa, Achuth Nanda, Kavya Kashetti

Directed by Ajith Reddy, Rambo in Love is a romantic comedy Telugu web series that follows a falling entrepreneur who suddenly gets an investor. While this investment is meant to get his business on track, the investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend, whom he had betrayed in the past. This series is a perfect blend of comedy and romance.

Do You Wanna Partner

Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025

Sept 12th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Cast: Diana Penty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Indraneil Sengupta, Jaaved Jaffrey

Do You Wanna Partner is a comedy-drama web series that follows two female best friends who start their alcohol business in a male-dominating society. As they navigate their way to success, they are exposed to determination, challenges, and partnership. This is a light-hearted entertainer with a promising starcast.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Release Date: Sept 9th, 2025

Sept 9th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Mystery, Comedy

Mystery, Comedy Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Jackie Hoffman

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building will follow the death of Lester, the doorman of Arconia. As the police declare it an accident, the trio - Charles, Oliver, and Mabel- will delve into the investigation to find the culprit. Suspecting play by the police, this trio will then explore the shadowy corners of Arconia in New York. While investigating, they will uncover some of the most unexpected connections that involve billionaires, building residents, and mobsters.

Bakasura Restaurant

Release Date: Sept 12th, 2025

Sept 12th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT

Amazon Prime Video, SunNXT Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Cast: Praveen, Harsha Chemudu, Jai Krishna

This horror-comedy movie follows four friends who aspire to open their restaurant. However, due to insufficient funds, they began to make ghost-hunting videos on YouTube to earn. While shooting in a haunted palace, they step on the Tantra Shashtra book. Out of curiosity, they perform a ritual which awakens a spirit. Now, they will have to navigate their way out. The movie is a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

Other OTT Releases