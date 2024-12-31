Technology News
Ami Dakini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sony TV's New Horror Series

Sony TV’s Ami Dakini introduces a chilling mystery involving a living corpse and a haunting search for love

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Ami Dakini: Sony TV's Upcoming Horror Series Teases a Gripping Mystery

  • Ami Dakini, Sony TV's new horror series, features a living corpse
  • The teaser reveals a mysterious bride searching for love in the dark
  • Sony TV’s horror genre legacy continues with the launch of Ami Dakini
The genre of horror on Indian television continues to evolve, with a new addition to the roster. Sony TV has released a teaser for its upcoming show "Ami Dakini," promising a chilling blend of mystery and terror. While the details remain under wraps, the teaser provides an intriguing glimpse into the storyline. A haunting tagline—"There is a living corpse in love. No one knows who she is looking for"—sets the tone for this eerie series.

When and Where to Watch Ami Dakini

The show will air on Sony LIV, though the exact release date is yet to be announced. Viewers can expect it to follow the legacy of popular horror programs on Indian television. Updates regarding the premiere and schedule are anticipated soon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ami Dakini

The teaser opens with a reference to the iconic horror series "Aahat," hinting at the resurgence of the genre. Against the haunting melody of "Sabki Baraatein Aayi," a disfigured bride with long, claw-like nails is seen picking up a lantern in a dimly lit room. Her unsettling presence is accompanied by suspenseful music and a voiceover that introduces her as a "living corpse." The character's search for an unknown individual forms the crux of the plot, as suggested by the mysterious teaser.

Cast and Crew of Ami Dakini

Details about the cast and crew have not yet been disclosed. Sony TV is expected to unveil the names of the actors and creative team behind the show in the coming weeks.

Reception of Ami Dakini

The reception of "Ami Dakini" will depend on its ability to captivate audiences with its story and performances. Comparisons to past horror series, such as "Aahat" and "Zee Horror Show," will likely shape audience expectations.

 

