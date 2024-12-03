Technology News
Uppu Puli Kaaram OTT Release: Tamil Drama Series Now Streaming Online

A Tamil family drama blending humor and emotions, Uppu Puli Kaaram now streams online and airs weekly on TV.

Updated: 3 December 2024
Uppu Puli Kaaram OTT Release: Tamil Drama Series Now Streaming Online

Photo Credit: Youtube/Vijay Television

Uppu Puli Kaaram will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 30, 2024

Highlights
  • Uppu Puli Kaaram Tamil drama streams on Disney+ Hotstar from May 30
  • Airing on Star Vijay every Saturday from June 15, 2024, at 4:30 PM
  • A family comedy-drama, it explores relationships with a modern twist
The Tamil web series Uppu Puli Kaaram, an official remake of the South Korean drama My Father Is Strange, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform has finally announced that the new family drama series will be available on its platform. The series is directed by M. Ramesh Baarathi and Chidambaram Manivannan and explores themes of family dynamics and modern relationships, promising to resonate with a wide audience.

When and Where to Watch Uppu Puli Kaaram

Uppu Puli Kaaram will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has joined the lineup of Hotstar Specials, which have garnered attention for delivering engaging content.

Official Trailer and Plot of Uppu Puli Kaaram

The series' trailer hints at a heartwarming and humorous story about a middle-class family. The narrative revolves around Subramani and Subbalakshmi, who live peacefully with their three daughters and a son until their lives are disrupted by the unexpected arrival of a celebrity claiming to be Subramani's son. The drama unfolds as the family navigates this revelation, juggling personal relationships and emotional conflicts.

Cast and Crew of Uppu Puli Kaaram

The cast includes industry veterans and emerging talents. Ponvannan portrays Subramani, while Vanitha Krishnachandran plays Subbalakshmi. Key roles are also essayed by Naveen Muralidhar, Ayesha Zeenath, Deepika Venkatachalam, and Raj Ayyappa, among others. The series is produced by Vikatan Televistas, with music by Sheik and cinematography led by Parthiban and Sathish Kumar.

 

Further reading: Uppu Puli Kaaram, Tamil drama, Star Vijay, Tamil web series, family drama, My Father Is Strange
Uppu Puli Kaaram OTT Release: Tamil Drama Series Now Streaming Online
