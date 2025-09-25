Technology News
Sundarakanda Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything about Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Sundarakanda is now available on the OTT platform in different languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 September 2025 20:50 IST
Sundarakanda Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything about Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

A timeless love story that echoes through ages – Sundarkanda

  • Sundarakanda is a Telugu Romance Drama Movie
  • It stars Nara Rohith and Virti Vaghani
  • Now streaming on JioHotstar, in multiple languages
Sundarakanda is a Telugu romance drama movie that has recently hit the theatres with its fun plot. Now, it has finally made its way to the digital screens. Written and directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, Sundarakanda follows a man in his 40s as he seeks love. However, his life turns upside down when he falls in love with a young college girl. The romance between them ignites and gets complicated when a familiar face from his past returns. The movie is a lighthearted comedy.

When and Where to Sundarakanda

This Telugu drama is now streaming, only on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sundarakanda

Sundarakanda follows a middle-aged man named Siddharth (portrayed by Nara Rohith), who is looking for his love interest; however, he keeps failing due to his expectations of his future wife. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with a young college girl named Eira (played by Vriti Vaghani). When things go smoothly for him, his relationship will face a challenge as someone familiar from his past returns. This movie explores the themes of modern relationships and romantic failures, too.

Cast and Crew of Sundarakanda

This Telugu romance drama stars Nara Rohith and Vriti Vaghani in the lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Ajay, Vasuki Anand, Raghu Babu, Sunaina Badam, VTV Ganesh, and others. The music composer of Sundarakanda is Leon James, while the cinematographer is Pradeesh Varma.

Reception of Sundarakanda

This movie was theatrically released on August 27, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.1/10.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: OTT, TELUGU, romance, JioHotstar, Entertainment
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material
Vivo V60 Lite 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

