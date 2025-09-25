Sundarakanda is a Telugu romance drama movie that has recently hit the theatres with its fun plot. Now, it has finally made its way to the digital screens. Written and directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, Sundarakanda follows a man in his 40s as he seeks love. However, his life turns upside down when he falls in love with a young college girl. The romance between them ignites and gets complicated when a familiar face from his past returns. The movie is a lighthearted comedy.

When and Where to Sundarakanda

This Telugu drama is now streaming, only on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sundarakanda

Sundarakanda follows a middle-aged man named Siddharth (portrayed by Nara Rohith), who is looking for his love interest; however, he keeps failing due to his expectations of his future wife. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with a young college girl named Eira (played by Vriti Vaghani). When things go smoothly for him, his relationship will face a challenge as someone familiar from his past returns. This movie explores the themes of modern relationships and romantic failures, too.

Cast and Crew of Sundarakanda

This Telugu romance drama stars Nara Rohith and Vriti Vaghani in the lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Ajay, Vasuki Anand, Raghu Babu, Sunaina Badam, VTV Ganesh, and others. The music composer of Sundarakanda is Leon James, while the cinematographer is Pradeesh Varma.

Reception of Sundarakanda

This movie was theatrically released on August 27, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 9.1/10.

