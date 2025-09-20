Technology News
Sshhh Season 2 Streaming Now: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, Crew, and More

Sshhh, a Tamil anthology series, is back with its second season, where there will be four stories exploring sensitive themes and unspoken desires.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2025 16:30 IST
Sshhh Season 2 Streaming Now: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, Crew, and More

Photo Credit: IMDb

Four tales, four lives, one theme—unspoken, hidden journeys waiting to be revealed

Highlights
  • Sshhh is an exclusive Tamil Anthology Series
  • It has returned with season 2 with four new stories
  • Streaming now, only on AhaTamil
Sshhh Season 2 is a Tamil anthology series that has finally made its way to the digital screens. Season 2 of Sshhh will be even more bold and promises to challenge the societal norms. This series revolves around four different stories, which will explore some of the most unspoken and unheard sensitive topics, often known as Taboo. The sequences are very mature, and the authenticity of this series is raw. Sshhh season 2 is packed with thought-provoking topics and exceptional storytelling.

When and Where to Watch Sshhh Season 2

This series has landed only on AhaTamil, in the Tamil language only. The viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sshhh Season 2

This is an AhaTamil original series that revolves around four different stories from diverse corners. While Kalla Kadhal explores the twists during their first attempts at intimacy, Kanni Vaasal elaborates on a separated woman's hidden desires. Other than these two, this series dives into a gripping story named Fear that follows an emotional turmoil when a private video gets leaked. Lastly, as Missu enters the Gigolo world, there will be emotions and more. This series is highly sensitive and explores unspoken areas of individuals.

Cast and Crew of Sshhh Season 2

This series stars prominent faces from season 1, which include Aishwarya Dutta, Subhash Selvam, Vedhika, Vetri, Premgi Amaran, and more. The series has been written by Prithvi Adithya, Vaali Mohan Das, Harish G.Y., and I.B. Karthikeyan. The music composer of the series is K.S. Sundaramoorthy.

Reception of Sshhh Season 2

Season 2 of Sshhh has recently landed on the digital screens. Henceforth, the reviews are yet to be received. However, the overall IMDb rating of the show is 5.7/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: IMDB, SERIES, AHA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Mac Mini (2024) Price Drops to an All-Time Low in India

