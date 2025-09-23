Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material

The iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung Everest display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6,000 nits of peak local brightness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 16:55 IST
iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 will feature a metallic frame and a marble-like back panel

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • LEAD is the world’s first commercial non-polarised OLED technology
  • It claims to improve screen transparency, increase colour gamut coverage
  • iQOO 15 will be equipped with a new, dedicated Q3 gaming chipset
Advertisement

iQOO 15 is set to launch in China next month, with recent leaks over the past weeks suggesting its possible features and specifications. The company recently unveiled images of the device, highlighting its back design. The iQOO 15 is currently available to pre-book in the country, and the Vivo sub-brand has now confirmed the display details of the phone. It will feature a 2K Samsung OLED screen with a new M14 luminescent material. The upcoming smartphone will be equipped with an in-house Q3 gaming chip.

iQOO 15 Display Details 

The upcoming iQOO 15 has been confirmed to sport a 2K Samsung Everest Display that integrates 2K LEAD OLED technology along with Samsung's M14 luminescent material. As per tests conducted by Vivo Labs, the new Everest screen delivers 40 percent better luminous efficiency, cuts power usage by 44 percent, extends lifespan by 50 percent, and reduces screen smearing by 60 percent compared to the previous generation, the company revealed.

Samsung and iQOO introduced LEAD as the world's first commercial non-polarised OLED technology. This innovation claims to improve screen transparency and increase colour gamut coverage to 1.8 times the P3 standard. With these upgrades, the display on the iQOO 15 is claimed to offer greater brightness, improved clarity, and a more immersive visual experience.

The iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung Everest display that will provide 6,000 nits of peak local brightness and 2,600 nits of full-screen brightness. It will also support a 144Hz refresh rate, a 3,200Hz instant touch response, 8T LTPO, and ultra-low motion blur.

The iQOO 15 display will have three TÜV certifications: for flicker-free viewing, polariser-free design, and gaming eye protection. Additionally, it will include Eye Comfort 2.0 and a 1-nit ultra-dim sleep mode. The smartphone will also be equipped with a new, dedicated Q3 gaming chipset.

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) has claimed that Samsung's M14 luminous material will also be incorporated into the purported flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Display, iQOO 15 launch, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
LinkedIn Wants to Train AI Models on User Data, But This One Step Stops It

Related Stories

iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Design, Colours and Hasselblad Cameras Revealed Ahead of Debut
  2. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Sale 2025 Highlights: Deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and More
  4. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  5. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Confirmed to Support Zeiss 2.35x Teleconverter
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals and Discounts on 50-Inch Smart TVs
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 With 8.7-Inch Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More
  4. CSRC Directs Brokers to Pause Real-World Asset Tokenisation Activity in Hong Kong
  5. Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features
  6. Facebook Dating Brings an AI Assistant to Help Users Find Prompt-Based Matches
  7. Vivo V60 Lite 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. LinkedIn Wants to Train AI Models on User Data, But This One Step Stops It
  9. iQOO 15 to Feature 2K Samsung 'Everest' Display With M14 Luminescent Material
  10. Samsung Launches Movingstyle Wireless Mobile Display With Detachable Touchscreen, Stand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »