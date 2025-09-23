iQOO 15 is set to launch in China next month, with recent leaks over the past weeks suggesting its possible features and specifications. The company recently unveiled images of the device, highlighting its back design. The iQOO 15 is currently available to pre-book in the country, and the Vivo sub-brand has now confirmed the display details of the phone. It will feature a 2K Samsung OLED screen with a new M14 luminescent material. The upcoming smartphone will be equipped with an in-house Q3 gaming chip.

iQOO 15 Display Details

The upcoming iQOO 15 has been confirmed to sport a 2K Samsung Everest Display that integrates 2K LEAD OLED technology along with Samsung's M14 luminescent material. As per tests conducted by Vivo Labs, the new Everest screen delivers 40 percent better luminous efficiency, cuts power usage by 44 percent, extends lifespan by 50 percent, and reduces screen smearing by 60 percent compared to the previous generation, the company revealed.

Samsung and iQOO introduced LEAD as the world's first commercial non-polarised OLED technology. This innovation claims to improve screen transparency and increase colour gamut coverage to 1.8 times the P3 standard. With these upgrades, the display on the iQOO 15 is claimed to offer greater brightness, improved clarity, and a more immersive visual experience.

The iQOO 15 will feature a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung Everest display that will provide 6,000 nits of peak local brightness and 2,600 nits of full-screen brightness. It will also support a 144Hz refresh rate, a 3,200Hz instant touch response, 8T LTPO, and ultra-low motion blur.

The iQOO 15 display will have three TÜV certifications: for flicker-free viewing, polariser-free design, and gaming eye protection. Additionally, it will include Eye Comfort 2.0 and a 1-nit ultra-dim sleep mode. The smartphone will also be equipped with a new, dedicated Q3 gaming chipset.

Tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) has claimed that Samsung's M14 luminous material will also be incorporated into the purported flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone.