Technology News
English Edition

Juinor OTT Release: Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela Starrer Arrives on Amazon Prime Video

Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela’s Junior streams on Amazon Prime Video from 19 Sept 2025 with romance, action, and family drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 September 2025 10:00 IST
Juinor OTT Release: Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela Starrer Arrives on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Kireeti Reddy-Sreeleela’s Junior OTT Platform Confirmed

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kireeti Reddy makes his acting debut with Junior
  • Sreeleela plays the female lead in this romantic action drama
  • Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 19 September 2025
Advertisement

Junior is a Telugu romance action film, with Kireeti Reddy, son of mining baron Gaali Janardhan Reddy, in the lead role. Playing alongside him is Sreeleela, who brings liveliness and pep to the tale. Radha Krishna Reddy has helmed the project, which they hope to infuse with a mix of romance, action and sentiment for commercial value. Presented as a family entertainer, Junior has stylish visuals and peppy songs as well as dramatic sequences that have been shaped keeping kids' interest along with the audience, in a family mode.

When and Where to Watch

Junior will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 19, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer showed audiences a sneak peek into Junior's world, which includes love scenes, dramatic energy-driven dance acts and action sequences. It is a story of young love, familial bonding and rebellious clashes, but Kireeti Reddy becomes entangled in so many challenges that it makes him question his courage and even heart. The emotional and romantic tracks are rendered a tad colourful by his love interest.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela, with the other ensemble cast of Genelia Deshmukh, Rao Ramesh, Ravichandran, Sudha Rani, Satya and Harsha Chemudu. On the technical front, Devi Sri Prasad's music offers a trend and youth element to the film, and Sai Korrapati bankrolls this, ensuring good production values.

Reception

Junior started with decent business and has gained combined reviews from the audience and critics with an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime, imdb, trailer, film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Will Reportedly Feature RPG Mechanics, Launch in Early 2026
UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit

Related Stories

Juinor OTT Release: Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela Starrer Arrives on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Mahavatar Narsimha, The Bads of Bollywood, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Aramm 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Nayanthara Starrer Tamil Drama
  2. Sundarakanda OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nara Rohit's Romantic Comedy Drama Online?
  3. Juinor OTT Release: Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela Starrer Arrives on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Blue Origin Successfully Launches 35th New Shepard Mission After Prolonged Delay
  5. Russia’s Progress-93 Cargo Spacecraft Successfully Docks with International Space Station
  6. Researchers Develop Next-Gen Nano Switches to Reduce Heat Loss in Devices
  7. Chinese Astronomers Search for Extraterrestrial Signals in TRAPPIST-1 System
  8. NASA Images Show New Island Formed by Retreat of Alaska’s Alsek Glacier
  9. Cygnus NG-23 Mission Achieves Record Cargo Delivery to International Space Station
  10. Sundarakanda OTT Release Date Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Romance Drama Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »