Juinor OTT Release: Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela Starrer Arrives on Amazon Prime Video

Junior is a Telugu romance action film, with Kireeti Reddy, son of mining baron Gaali Janardhan Reddy, in the lead role. Playing alongside him is Sreeleela, who brings liveliness and pep to the tale. Radha Krishna Reddy has helmed the project, which they hope to infuse with a mix of romance, action and sentiment for commercial value. Presented as a family entertainer, Junior has stylish visuals and peppy songs as well as dramatic sequences that have been shaped keeping kids' interest along with the audience, in a family mode.

When and Where to Watch

Junior will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 19, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer showed audiences a sneak peek into Junior's world, which includes love scenes, dramatic energy-driven dance acts and action sequences. It is a story of young love, familial bonding and rebellious clashes, but Kireeti Reddy becomes entangled in so many challenges that it makes him question his courage and even heart. The emotional and romantic tracks are rendered a tad colourful by his love interest.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela, with the other ensemble cast of Genelia Deshmukh, Rao Ramesh, Ravichandran, Sudha Rani, Satya and Harsha Chemudu. On the technical front, Devi Sri Prasad's music offers a trend and youth element to the film, and Sai Korrapati bankrolls this, ensuring good production values.

Reception

Junior started with decent business and has gained combined reviews from the audience and critics with an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.