Telugu Romantic Drama Ravikula Raghurama Now Available on Sun NXT

The Telugu romantic drama Ravikula Raghurama is now available on Sun NXT, arriving on the platform eight months after its theatrical release on March 15, 2024. Directed by Chandrasekhar Kanuri, the film explores love, challenges in relationships and family dynamics. The movie features Gautham Varma and Deepsika Umapathy in the lead roles. Apart from this, other major cast includes Pramodini, Sri Lakshmi, and more in supporting roles. The movie was produced under the Positive Vibe Productions banner.

When and Where to Watch Ravikula Raghurama

The film is streaming exclusively on Sun NXT starting November 22, 2024. Following its mixed response in theatres, the OTT release offers audiences an opportunity to revisit the story at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ravikula Raghurama

The trailer of Ravikula Raghurama provides an overview of its central storyline, focusing on Gautham, played by Gautham Varma. The story revolves around a man with strong values who dreams of meeting an ideal partner. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Nisha, portrayed by Deepsika Umapathy. As their relationship deepens, a misunderstanding drives them apart. The story delves into how Gautham handles the loss and the role his mother plays in his efforts to reconcile with Nisha. The narrative combines themes of love and family, with a significant focus on emotional conflict.

Cast and Crew of Ravikula Raghurama

The film stars Gautham Varma and Deepsika Umapathy, who mark their debut in Telugu cinema with the movie. Supporting roles are played by Pramodini, Sri Lakshmi, and Jabardasth Nagi. Directed by Chandrasekhar Kanuri, the film was produced by Sridhar Varma. Sukumar Pammi composed the music, while Murali handled cinematography.

Reception of Ravikula Raghurama

The film had a mixed response upon its release didn't achieve widespread box-office success but it has an IMDb rating of 8.9 / 10.

