Technology News
English Edition

Tere Ishk Main OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Film Online

Tere Ishk Main is a romance-action drama film that is now making its way to digital platform screens, after a successful theatrical run.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2026 13:39 IST
Tere Ishk Main OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Film Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Tere Ishk Main drops on January 23rd, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tere Ishk Main is a Romance drama film
  • It stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins on Jan 23rd, 2026, on Netflix
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated movies, Tere Ishk Main, finally has a digital release date. The film centres around a young and angry student leader, who is uncontrollable. However, he begins to channelise his emotions after meeting a research scholar named Mukti. Unaware of the fact that she has been helping him out only to prove her research, he falls for her. As the research concludes, he is left heartbroken. Now, fate reunites them after 7 years, where the story explores revenge and betrayal.

When and Where to Watch Tere Ishk Main

The film drops on January 23, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tere Ishk Main

The film follows Shankar (Portrayed by Dhanush), an arrogant and uncontrollable student leader, and a research scholar, Mukti (Played by Kriti Sanon). After an incident, Mukti decides to channel Shankar's emotions and control him as a part of her thesis based on non-violence. As the duo connect, Shankar falls for her. However, as the thesis concludes, he learns the truth, and Mukti leaves him heartbroken, and she gets married. But fate had other plans. Shankar and Mukti reunite after seven years, only to confront unhealed wounds, betrayal, and revenge.

Cast and Crew of Tere Ishk Main

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, this film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai and stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Other members include Prakash Raj, Paramvir Cheema, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and more. The music composition has been delivered by the legend A.R. Rahman, whereas Tushar Kanti Ray and Vishal Sinha have done the cinematography.

Reception of Tere Ishk Main

The film was theatrically released on November 28th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Tere Ishk Main, romance-action drama, netfilx, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nearly All Indian Creators Believe Generative AI Is Powering Their Growth: Adobe Survey
Tere Ishk Main OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  5. Xiaomi 18 Series Could Get Periscope Telephoto Lens as Standard
  6. Samsung Takes the Apple Route With Perplexity-Powered Bixby Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  8. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  9. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  10. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  2. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  4. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
  7. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked
  9. Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
  10. Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »