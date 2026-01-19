Technology News
Preparation for the Next Life Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About American Drama Film

Preparation for the Next Life is a light-hearted romance drama film that is now streaming on Prime Video. It is based on the novel by Atticus Lish.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2026 14:36 IST
Preparation for the Next Life Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About American Drama Film

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Preparation for the Next Life Now Streaming on Prime Video.

  • Preparation for the Next Life is a Romance drama film
  • It is based on the novel by Atticus Lish
  • Streaming now, only on Prime Video
Written by Atticus Lish, Preparation for the Next Life is a light-hearted romance drama that has made its way to the digital screens. The film revolves around an Uyghur woman who migrates to America for the pursuit of her dreamy life in NYC. While she struggles with working in Chinatown's underground kitchens, her encounter with a young American soldier suddenly sparks a connection. As the duo connect over shared meals and past traumas, their journey to build a dream life in the country is interrupted by the fight for survival and external forces.

When and Where to Watch Preparation for the Next Life

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Preparation for the Next Life

Based on the novel by Atticus Lish, this film follows Aishe (Sebiye Behtiyar), who is a resilient Ughuyar migrant navigating her life by working in the underground kitchens of NYC. On the other side is Brad Skinner (Fred Hechinger), an Iraq War Veteran who suffers from PTSD and returns to America after three years. Aishe encounters Skinner at the Queens, and soon the two connect over meals and shared traumas. As the relationship fosters, their dream of building a life in America is hindered by personal struggles, external challenges, and their fight for survival. The sequences of the film come with a blend of drama, romance, and emotions.

Cast and Crew of Preparation for the Next Life

Directed by Bing Liu, this film stars Sebiye Behtiyar and Fred Hechinger in the lead roles, supported by Alicher Adill, Erden Uyghur, Esther Chen, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Emile Mosseri, while Ante Cheng is the cinematographer.

Reception of Preparation for the Next Life

The film was theatrically released on Sept 5th, 2025, where it received an average response from the audience. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.9/10.

 


