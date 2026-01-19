Technology News
English Edition

Champion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Movie Online?

Champion is set to stream on Netflix from January 23, 2026, in multiple South Indian languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2026 15:54 IST
Champion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Movie Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Champion is a Telugu drama starring Roshan Meka, directed by Pradeep Advaitham

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Champion draws inspiration from true incidents of the Bairanpally village
  • Roshan Meka plays a young footballer whose dreams to play in London
  • The film premieres on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada
Advertisement

Champion is a Telugu movie that marks an important milestone in the life of Roshan Meka's career. The movie has been directed by Pradeep Advaitham, the National Award-winning filmmaker. It was in theatres from December 25, 2025. Now it is gearing up for its OTT debut soon. The movie takes you to a talented footballer who lives in Secunderabad and aims to play in London. It is based on the true incidents of the brave revolution of Bairanpally village in Telangana in fighting with Razakars at the time of Nizam's rule. However, the character in the story is fictional.

When and Where to Watch

Champion is landing on Netflix from January 23, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Trailer and Plot

The movie talks about the incidents of the 1947 struggle for independence. It is based on the true incidents of Telangana fighting with Razakars during the time of rule of Nizam in Hindustan. However, there is a fictional character named Michael Williams who lives in Secunderabad and wants to play in London. It further blends with the historical events and Michael's character as a young footballer. During pre-independence, he carried his aspiration and became entangled in an unexpected turn, leading to a change in his life.

Cast and Crew

Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Laxman Meesala, Rachcha ravi and others are an important part of Champion. It was produced by Priyanka Dutt, G. K. Mohan, and Gemini Kiran under the banner of Swapna Cinema in association with Anandi Art Creations and Zee Studios.

Reception

Champion collected strong pre-release buzz and also got appreciated for the work of Roshan Meka. It earned a 7.5 rating from the audience after its release.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Champion, Netflix, historical drama, Inspiring Telugu Film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo V70 FE Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
Top Deals on TWS During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

Champion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Movie Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across All Tiers
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 3 With a 1.6-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
  4. Apple Could Bring LTPO+ Panel, Under-Display Face ID Tech to iPhone 18
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colourways Spotted in Leaked SIM Tray Images
  6. Here's Why Asus is Reportedly Halting Its Smartphone Launches
  7. Infinix Note Edge Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 , 6,500mAh Battery
  8. Vivo V70 FE Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Top Loading Washing Machines
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses
  2. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across Mobile, Super, and Premium Tiers
  3. New Solid-State Freezer Could Replace Climate-Harming Refrigerants
  4. Google Is Reportedly Adding More Verification Layers in Play Store to Curb Sideloading Apps
  5. Realme Buds Clip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  6. Champion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Movie Online?
  7. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online
  8. iPhone 18 Series to Feature LTPO+ Display Panel With Under-Display IR Sensor for Face ID: Report
  9. Infinix Note Edge Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC
  10. Bitcoin Enters Consolidation Phase as Crypto Investors Turn Cautious
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »