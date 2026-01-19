Champion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Movie Online?

Champion is a Telugu movie that marks an important milestone in the life of Roshan Meka's career. The movie has been directed by Pradeep Advaitham, the National Award-winning filmmaker. It was in theatres from December 25, 2025. Now it is gearing up for its OTT debut soon. The movie takes you to a talented footballer who lives in Secunderabad and aims to play in London. It is based on the true incidents of the brave revolution of Bairanpally village in Telangana in fighting with Razakars at the time of Nizam's rule. However, the character in the story is fictional.

When and Where to Watch

Champion is landing on Netflix from January 23, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Trailer and Plot

The movie talks about the incidents of the 1947 struggle for independence. It is based on the true incidents of Telangana fighting with Razakars during the time of rule of Nizam in Hindustan. However, there is a fictional character named Michael Williams who lives in Secunderabad and wants to play in London. It further blends with the historical events and Michael's character as a young footballer. During pre-independence, he carried his aspiration and became entangled in an unexpected turn, leading to a change in his life.

Cast and Crew

Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Laxman Meesala, Rachcha ravi and others are an important part of Champion. It was produced by Priyanka Dutt, G. K. Mohan, and Gemini Kiran under the banner of Swapna Cinema in association with Anandi Art Creations and Zee Studios.

Reception

Champion collected strong pre-release buzz and also got appreciated for the work of Roshan Meka. It earned a 7.5 rating from the audience after its release.