Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri by Karthik Aryan and Ananya Pandey is ready to arrive on your bucket list. It was released in theatres on Christmas last year. This romantic comedy movie actually could not do much at the box office because of the strong competition and different reviews. As its theatrical window is getting closed, the makers are planning to land it on OTT. The story is a light-hearted drama with emotions and comedy blended together and grilled as a perfect entertainer for the viewers.

When and Where to Watch

According to a recent report, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is going to be on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The date has not yet been announced by the makers.

Trailer and Plot

The story of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri includes a boy, Rehaa Mehra, who aspires to fly and works as a wedding planner in Los Angeles in the name of Hitched Forever with his single mother, Pinky. He meets Rumi Vardhan on a yacht cruise in Croatia. She is a novelist from Agra and believes in the 90s Bollywood kind of love. However, Ray follows the modern hookup culture. Despite this friction in their personalities, they fell in love within 10 days. They depart and then meet again in the following events of the movie.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Karthik Aryan and Ananya Pandey in the main leads. Neena Gupta is also playing an important role. Karan Shrikant Sharma is the writer of the story. The director is Sameer Vidwans.

Reception

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has gained a 5.4 out of 10 on IMDb rating. It has mixed views among the audience because of their preferences.