Nearly All Indian Creators Believe Generative AI Is Powering Their Growth: Adobe Survey

Adobe has released the findings of its inaugural Creators’ Toolkit Report.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 12:55 IST
Nearly All Indian Creators Believe Generative AI Is Powering Their Growth: Adobe Survey

Photo Credit: Unsplash/TheRegisti

Adobe found that creators are using AI for editing, upscaling, image generation, and more

Highlights
  • Adobe surveyed more than 16,000 creators globally
  • 97 percent Indian said AI has positively impacted the creator economy
  • Adobe says 99 percent of surveyed creators are using AI tools
Adobe has published a new report where it shared the findings after conducting a wide-scale survey. The inaugural report, dubbed the Creators' Toolkit Report, focuses on the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) among creators across the globe. The survey found that an overwhelming number of participants claimed to be using various AI tools for content creation, and claimed that it has acted as a catalyst for the entire creator economy. The findings come at a time when many have expressed concerns about AI-generated or AI-assisted content.

Adobe Says Indian Creators Have a Positive Outlook Towards AI

In a press note, Adobe shared the findings from its Creators' Toolkit Report, which was made from the responses of more than 16,000 content creators across Australia, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and the US. The software giant said that the survey was conducted to understand “how content creators are integrating creative generative AI and mobile tools in their workflows, and what they expect from the next generation of AI, including agentic AI.”

As per the report, Indian content creators highlighted a positive outlook towards the technology, with a high number of participants admitting to using it to boost efficiency, expand reach, and find newer ways of creative expression. Adobe says that 97 percent of surveyed Indian creators believe that AI has positively impacted the creator economy, and 95 percent claimed that it helped them speed up the growth of their business and follower base. Additionally, 85 percent also said that AI is helping them “create content they otherwise couldn't have made.”

The report also shared the most common use cases of AI in content creation. Top choices were using the technology for editing, upscaling, and enhancement, followed by generating images and videos, and ideation and brainstorming. Coming to agentic AI, Adobe claims that 90 percent of creators are optimistic about its potential, and 96 percent said that they would consider using AI agents if it can learn their creative styles.

Some participants also expressed concerns over the usage of AI. The Adobe report claimed that 78 percent of creators were worried about their content being used to train AI without permission. Other concerns included the high cost barrier, unreliable output quality, and uncertainty about how the AI model was trained.

Notably, for the survey, Adobe partnered with The Harris Poll in September 2025. Content creators who were surveyed were defined as “individuals who create and publish digital content at least a few times per month with the intent to inform, entertain, or engage an audience on social platforms.” The software giant said the focus of the survey was emerging and semi-professional creators, rather than those working full-time as creative professionals or in formal creative industry roles.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Adobe, AI, Artificial Intelligence, India, Content Creators, Survey
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X200T India Launch Date Announced; Will Feature Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras

Nearly All Indian Creators Believe Generative AI Is Powering Their Growth: Adobe Survey
