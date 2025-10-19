Technology News
English Edition

Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller

Thanal is a visually gripping Tamil action-thriller exploring how one tragic night transforms duty, destiny, and moral choices.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 October 2025 15:07 IST
Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller

Photo Credit: Prime video

Thanal, starring Atharvaa Murali and Lavanya Tripathi, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Thanal marks Ravindra Madhava’s directorial debut
  • Stars Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi, and Ashwin Kakumanu
  • Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi
Advertisement

Directed by Ravindra Madhava, Thanal is a Tamil action thriller and his debut. It has been produced by Annai Film Production. Atharvaa Murali and Lavanya Tripathi are in the main roles. Ashwin Kakumanu is playing the role of opposition. One painful incident changes a man into a hero and another into a villain. The picture is emotionally intense and heartfelt. Thanal is a story of action, suspense, drama and emotions in a gripping night. Thanal is quite interesting to watch with its gripping narrative.

When and Where to Watch Thanal

In theatres, the movie released on September 12, 2025 and is now on OTT. It is streaming online on Prime Video in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Trailer and Plot of Thanal

The trailer of the movie shows a scene in which six police recruits are assigned to patrol at night. This is before the official postings. On one of the nights, some suspicious activities led them to conflict with a soldier-led gang that has now turned into a criminal. As the night moves, their pasts are revealed, and they are in shock knowing the truths.

Cast and Crew of Thanal

The cast of Thanal includes Lavanya Tripathi, Atharvaa Murali, Ashwin Kakumanu, Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat, Sha Ra, Bhaarath, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Thoufiq, Pradeep Vijayan and Sarvhaa. The other includes cinematography done by Sakthi Saravanan, and editing has been done by Kalaivanan, with music by Justin Prabhakaran. It has been directed by Ravindra Madhava.

Reception of Thanal

The movie has a 7.1 IMDb rating out of 10. It has a different storyline and strong actors with stellar performances.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ott, Prime Video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller
Former Assassin's Creed Boss Says He Was Asked to 'Step Aside' by Ubisoft

Related Stories

Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Find Billion-Year-Old Water Traces Inside Asteroid Ryugu
#Latest Stories
  1. Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller
  2. Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller
  3. Ryugu Samples Reveal Ancient Water Flow on Asteroid for a Billion Years
  4. Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA
  5. Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Jeremy Renner's Crime Drama
  6. Our Fault Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace Starrer
  7. The Conjuring: Last Rites Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Latest Installment from the Horror Franchise
  8. Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Know When to Watch This Shefali Shah Thriller Series
  9. Vast Space to Launch Haven-1, the World’s First Private Space Station in 2026
  10. Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Soars to 424PPM, Marking Biggest Yearly Jump Ever
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »