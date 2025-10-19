Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller

Directed by Ravindra Madhava, Thanal is a Tamil action thriller and his debut. It has been produced by Annai Film Production. Atharvaa Murali and Lavanya Tripathi are in the main roles. Ashwin Kakumanu is playing the role of opposition. One painful incident changes a man into a hero and another into a villain. The picture is emotionally intense and heartfelt. Thanal is a story of action, suspense, drama and emotions in a gripping night. Thanal is quite interesting to watch with its gripping narrative.

When and Where to Watch Thanal

In theatres, the movie released on September 12, 2025 and is now on OTT. It is streaming online on Prime Video in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Trailer and Plot of Thanal

The trailer of the movie shows a scene in which six police recruits are assigned to patrol at night. This is before the official postings. On one of the nights, some suspicious activities led them to conflict with a soldier-led gang that has now turned into a criminal. As the night moves, their pasts are revealed, and they are in shock knowing the truths.

Cast and Crew of Thanal

The cast of Thanal includes Lavanya Tripathi, Atharvaa Murali, Ashwin Kakumanu, Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat, Sha Ra, Bhaarath, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Thoufiq, Pradeep Vijayan and Sarvhaa. The other includes cinematography done by Sakthi Saravanan, and editing has been done by Kalaivanan, with music by Justin Prabhakaran. It has been directed by Ravindra Madhava.

Reception of Thanal

The movie has a 7.1 IMDb rating out of 10. It has a different storyline and strong actors with stellar performances.