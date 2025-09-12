Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will begin on September 23, and during the sale event, the e-commerce platform will offer various electronics, such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, and smartwatches, at a discounted price. Customers will also be able to take advantage of cashback offers and exchange bonuses. Now, the e-commerce platform has revealed the special offer price at which the standard iPhone 16 will be available during the upcoming sale event.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: iPhone 16 Deal

The e-commerce platform has updated the Big Billion Days Sale page on its mobile app to reveal that the iPhone 16 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 51,999. Interestingly, the microsite mentions taglines, like “What you see is what you pay” and “No T&C Applied”, which means that this price tag does not include the additional bank offers that buyers can avail themselves of with credit and debit cards of select banks.

Currently, the base variant of the iPhone 16 with 128GB of onboard storage is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 74,900. This means that during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the phone will be available with a significant discount of up to Rs. 23,000. On top of this, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders can also get a 10 percent instant discount.

The iPhone 16 recently saw a price drop after the iPhone 17 series launched in India. On the official Apple website, a single storage variant of the handset is listed for sale, which has 128GB of onboard storage and is priced at Rs. 69,900. At the time of the launch, the iPhone 16 was priced in India at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model, while the 256GB and 512GB storage variants were priced at Rs. 89,900 and 1,09,900, respectively.

This comes after the company revealed that the iPhone 14 will be available under Rs. 40,000 during the upcoming sale event. Moreover, the company has also announced that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be priced in India under Rs. 90,000, while the iPhone 16 Pro will be available under Rs. 70,000, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. These prices include the bank offers that the company will provide.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.