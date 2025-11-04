Lee Jung-jae Starrer New Romantic K-Drama Nice To Not Meet You Now on Prime Video

The new romantic K-Drama, Nice To Not Meet You, has released its first episode of S1, now on Prime Video.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
The new Korean drama, Nice To Not Meet You, stars the Squid Game famous Lee Jung-jae romancing with Lim Ji-yeon, which came as a total surprise to Korean Drama fans. The show streamed its first episode of Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video, which has been received quite nicely by the fans and critics alike, and fans are awaiting episode two already. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot, trailer and other details of the new K-Drama.
Nice To Not Meet You is now streaming on Prime Video, with Season 1's first episode out.
WiJeong-sin, a political journalist, is forced into the entertainment sector, and she meets Lim Hyeon-jun, a fading actor.The Korean Drama stars Hyeon-jun, who is an actor in the show, who has played detective roles so much so that even in real life, he has started to act like a detective. Now, here he has season 5 of his popular show on cards. Still, he is quite desperate to get into a romantic comedy or a melodrama instead, so he can change his perception for his audience and showcase his versatility.To the contrary, he meets Wi Jeong-sin, played by Im Ji-yeon, who is an award-winning political journalist who is forced to change jobs.
Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-Hoon, and many others.
The new Korean Drama Nice To Not Meet You, a new romantic comedy now streaming on Prime Video, has an IMDB rating of 8.9/10.
