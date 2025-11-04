Technology News
English Edition

Lee Jung-jae Starrer New Romantic K-Drama Nice To Not Meet You Now on Prime Video

The new romantic K-Drama, Nice To Not Meet You, has released its first episode of S1, now on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2025 20:38 IST
Lee Jung-jae Starrer New Romantic K-Drama Nice To Not Meet You Now on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The New Korean Drama Nice To Not Meet You is now streaming on Prime Video.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Starring Squid Game's famous Lee Jung-jae as the main protagonist
  • He is an actor playing the role of a detective for a long time
  • He meets a famous political journalist played by Lim Ji-yeo
Advertisement

The new Korean drama, Nice To Not Meet You, stars the Squid Game famous Lee Jung-jae romancing with Lim Ji-yeon, which came as a total surprise to Korean Drama fans. The show streamed its first episode of Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video, which has been received quite nicely by the fans and critics alike, and fans are awaiting episode two already. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot, trailer and other details of the new K-Drama.

When and Where to Watch Nice Not To Meet You?

Nice To Not Meet You is now streaming on Prime Video, with Season 1's first episode out.

Official Trailer and Plot

WiJeong-sin, a political journalist, is forced into the entertainment sector, and she meets Lim Hyeon-jun, a fading actor.The Korean Drama stars Hyeon-jun, who is an actor in the show, who has played detective roles so much so that even in real life, he has started to act like a detective. Now, here he has season 5 of his popular show on cards. Still, he is quite desperate to get into a romantic comedy or a melodrama instead, so he can change his perception for his audience and showcase his versatility.To the contrary, he meets Wi Jeong-sin, played by Im Ji-yeon, who is an award-winning political journalist who is forced to change jobs. 

Cast

Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-Hoon, and many others.

Reception

The new Korean Drama Nice To Not Meet You, a new romantic comedy now streaming on Prime Video, has an IMDB rating of 8.9/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nice To Not Meet You Release, Prime video, korean drama, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 40,000: Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Realme GT 7, iQOO Neo 10, and More
Lee Jung-jae Starrer New Romantic K-Drama Nice To Not Meet You Now on Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  2. Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Why Bitcoin's Price Has Dropped Below $105,000
  4. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja's Superhero Drama Online
  5. Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
  2. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  3. Point Nemo: The Remote Ocean Graveyard Where the ISS Will Make Its Final Descent in 2030
  4. Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate
  5. Keio University Team Measures Ancient Cosmic Temperature, Confirming Big Bang Prediction
  6. Mysterious 1950s Sky Flashes Re-Examined in New Astronomical Study
  7. Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean
  8. 16-Year-Old Student Creates Lifelike Robotic Hand Using LEGO Parts
  9. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?
  10. Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Action Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »