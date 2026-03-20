The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is available for purchase in India beginning today (Friday). The handset was launched earlier this week as the latest addition to the company's affordable M-series lineup. It is powered by a Dimensity 6000-series chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy M17e 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, as part of a dual rear camera unit. It packs a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available in a 6GB RAM option, priced at Rs. 15,499.

Customers can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 1,500, reducing the effective sale price of the handset to Rs. 12,499. The handset has been launched in two colourways — Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet. It is available for purchase via Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail outlets across the country.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16. It is promised to receive six OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.58-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded to 2TB capacity using a Micro SD card.

For optics, the Galaxy M17e 5G has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with autofocus capabilities and an f/1.8 aperture. It is complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Samsung handset include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and tips the scales at 199g.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 36 hours of video playback. It ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance

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