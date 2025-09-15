Technology News
English Edition

Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Treasure Hunters Season 1 has officially premiered on JioHotstar, bringing viewers on an adventurous journey.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 September 2025 16:57 IST
Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Treasure Hunters S1 now on JioHotstar thrills, cast, and buzz around 2025’s new adventure drama

Highlights
  • Treasure Hunters Season 1 streaming exclusively on JioHotstar
  • Adventure-packed series with an intriguing treasure hunt plot
  • Exciting cast, strong production, and early positive reception
Advertisement

The Treasure Hunters is a golden game reality show with potent communiques. In this game show, prominent creators and influencers are divided into different teams, yellow, blue or red, competing in high-energy treasure hunt-style challenges. The series features a mix of excitement, unity, and entertainment. The show promises its viewers fun moments, as well as rivalries and twists. Made for a new generation of digerati, the show promises intrigue and excitement, as you decode clues and race against time to discover hidden wealth.

When and Where to Watch

The Treasure Hunters Season 1 is now available only on JioHotstar. Customers can watch the new season by buying an active JioHotstar subscription. 

Trailer and Plot

The trailer hints at quick treasure hunts, high-energy challenges and an array of outdoor adventures. Players must solve puzzles, complete physical stunts, and locate Joker cards in various locations while avoiding sabotage, and bad curses to succeed. The main storyline pits rival teams against each other for not only cooperation but also for outwitting them, a mix of strategy, wit and endurance. The structure allows for a lot of punchline-reveal-cue dramatics, jokes and edge-of-the-seat racing.

Cast and Crew

The show is anchored by ScoutOP, one of India's leading game content creators. A bunch of popular digital influencers and content creators participate, which means they all come with their own fan following as well as their individual personalities.

Reception

So far, early fans have applauded The Treasure Hunters for its exciting and hilarious challenges as well as the cast interactions. Fans emphasise the creator interactions and the high-energy treasure-hunt sequences. There is no IMDb rating to it yet.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioHoststar, Treasure Hunters Season 1
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO 15 Live Image Hints at Design; Confirmed to Feature 2K Samsung AMOLED Display
Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  2. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  3. iOS 26 Update for iPhone Releases Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun Could Spark Solar Storms Worldwide
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Leaked; Company Reveals Display Details
  9. These Realme Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  2. London Stock Exchange Completes First Blockchain-Powered Fundraising via DMI Platform
  3. Zepto Fastest Sale Ever: Apple AirPods 4 Price Drops to Rs 9,999; Check Top Deals on Electronics, Accessories
  4. War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. MeitY Proposes 20-Year Tax Holiday for Data Centres to Boost Investment: Report
  6. Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Hints at Design; Confirmed to Feature 2K Samsung AMOLED Display
  9. Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  10. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »