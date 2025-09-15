Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

The Treasure Hunters is a golden game reality show with potent communiques. In this game show, prominent creators and influencers are divided into different teams, yellow, blue or red, competing in high-energy treasure hunt-style challenges. The series features a mix of excitement, unity, and entertainment. The show promises its viewers fun moments, as well as rivalries and twists. Made for a new generation of digerati, the show promises intrigue and excitement, as you decode clues and race against time to discover hidden wealth.

When and Where to Watch

The Treasure Hunters Season 1 is now available only on JioHotstar. Customers can watch the new season by buying an active JioHotstar subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer hints at quick treasure hunts, high-energy challenges and an array of outdoor adventures. Players must solve puzzles, complete physical stunts, and locate Joker cards in various locations while avoiding sabotage, and bad curses to succeed. The main storyline pits rival teams against each other for not only cooperation but also for outwitting them, a mix of strategy, wit and endurance. The structure allows for a lot of punchline-reveal-cue dramatics, jokes and edge-of-the-seat racing.

Cast and Crew

The show is anchored by ScoutOP, one of India's leading game content creators. A bunch of popular digital influencers and content creators participate, which means they all come with their own fan following as well as their individual personalities.

Reception

So far, early fans have applauded The Treasure Hunters for its exciting and hilarious challenges as well as the cast interactions. Fans emphasise the creator interactions and the high-energy treasure-hunt sequences. There is no IMDb rating to it yet.