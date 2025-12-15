The Copenhagen Test OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Copenhagen Test is a series of psychological thrillers and is based on political drama. Marvel's Shang-Chi, Simu Liu in the main role, play a spy agent and gets brain hacked accidentally. It explores power, ethics, moral conflict and intelligence. Every decision is important as it brings out the global repercussions. It is about loyalty, ambitions and truth that tells about collision in extreme pressure. With the story, which is slow-burning, the series is positioning itself with the intellectual drama for the viewers who enjoy an intelligent thriller.

When and Where to Watch

The series will be available from December 27, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The viewers can enjoy watching this thriller drama.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows a tense environment, with spy agents from the countries. There are lots of conflicts between emotions and serving their own nation with trust. The story revolves around the decision makers as they are obliged to face the hidden truths and ethical dilemmas. There is a challenge that understanding right and wrong. When the story unfolds, alliances start to shift, and secrets surface as the line between manipulation and leadership gets elevating blurred.

Cast and Crew

The series has a strong cast with the actors Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Brian d'Arcy James, Sinclair Daniel, Kathleen Chalfant, Mark O'Brien, Sara Amini, Saul Rubinek, and Hannah Cruz. te Copenhagen Test is directed by Jet Wilkinson. The producers are Thomas Brandon, Jennifer Yale, Simu Liu, James Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, and Mark Winemaker.

Reception

The series has been well-received by the audience, with no IMDB rating yet.