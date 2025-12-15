Technology News
English Edition

The Copenhagen Test OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Copenhagen Test is a tense and intellectually driven series that explores the hidden world of intelligence operations and ethical decision-making.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 December 2025 16:59 IST
The Copenhagen Test OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Copenhagen Test is a psychological espionage series exploring intelligence, ethics, and power

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Copenhagen Test is a psychological and political espionage drama
  • The series focuses on intelligence testing under extreme moral pressure
  • Simu Liu leads the cast in a complex, character-driven role
Advertisement

The Copenhagen Test is a series of psychological thrillers and is based on political drama. Marvel's Shang-Chi, Simu Liu in the main role, play a spy agent and gets brain hacked accidentally. It explores power, ethics, moral conflict and intelligence. Every decision is important as it brings out the global repercussions. It is about loyalty, ambitions and truth that tells about collision in extreme pressure. With the story, which is slow-burning, the series is positioning itself with the intellectual drama for the viewers who enjoy an intelligent thriller.

When and Where to Watch

The series will be available from December 27, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The viewers can enjoy watching this thriller drama.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows a tense environment, with spy agents from the countries. There are lots of conflicts between emotions and serving their own nation with trust. The story revolves around the decision makers as they are obliged to face the hidden truths and ethical dilemmas. There is a challenge that understanding right and wrong. When the story unfolds, alliances start to shift, and secrets surface as the line between manipulation and leadership gets elevating blurred.

Cast and Crew

The series has a strong cast with the actors Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Brian d'Arcy James, Sinclair Daniel, Kathleen Chalfant, Mark O'Brien, Sara Amini, Saul Rubinek, and Hannah Cruz. te Copenhagen Test is directed by Jet Wilkinson. The producers are Thomas Brandon, Jennifer Yale, Simu Liu, James Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, and Mark Winemaker.

Reception

The series has been well-received by the audience, with no IMDB rating yet.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: imdb, psychological, jiohotsar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Single Papa Now Streaming on OTT: All the Details About Kunal Khemu’s New Comedy Drama Series
Reliance Jio Launches Happy New Year 2026 Plans With Unlimited 5G Access, Google Gemini Pro

Related Stories

The Copenhagen Test OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  2. Pixel 10 Series Gets Price Cuts During Google's End of Year Sale: See Offers
  3. Logitech MX Master 4 Launches in India With These Features
  4. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit's Starrere to Premiere on This Date
  5. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  6. Oppo Reno 15c With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched at This Price
  7. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  8. Motorola Edge 70 First Impressions
  9. RAM Crisis 2026: 16GB Phones Out, 4GB Models Making a Comeback
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Alongside These Phones and Wearables
#Latest Stories
  1. Clocks on Mars Run Faster Than on Earth, New Study Finds
  2. The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series
  3. All Her Fault Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Thriller Series
  4. Wednesday Season 3 Set for July 2027 on Netflix: Jenna Ortega Returns as the Iconic Addams Heir
  5. Lakshmi Manchu’s Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Posthouse Now Available to Stream on Netflix: Know Everything About This Psychological Thriller Film
  7. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of January 6 Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications
  8. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 12.1-Inch Display, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi Turbo 5 Series, New Wearables
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »