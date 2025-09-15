Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series

A Samsung community manager confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea is now getting the One UI 8 update.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 September 2025 16:48 IST
Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series

So far, One UI 8 is only available with the Galaxy Z6 and Tab S11 series, and the Galaxy S25 FE

Highlights
  • The update is available to the participants in the One UI 8 Beta Program
  • It is unclear whether the Galaxy S25 Edge will also get the new update
  • The update size for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 555.45MB
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series has started receiving the Android 16-based One UI 8 operating system (OS) update. The confirmation comes from a community manager of the tech giant, who said that the beta programme has now ended in South Korea, and those who participated are now getting a new firmware update for the global stable version of One UI 8. This is the first confirmed news of the expansion of the update, which was first introduced with the Galaxy Z6 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Starts Getting Its First Major OS Update

First spotted by SamMobile, the Community page of Samsung's South Korean website has published a post, highlighting the release of the global stable version of the One UI 8 update. This is first rolling out to the Galaxy S25 series devices (unconfirmed if Galaxy S25 Edge will be included) in South Korea, to the users who participated in the One UI 8 Beta programme.

The update is being rolled out to these users with the firmware version S93xNKSU5BYI3. As per the report, the download size for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 555.45MB. The update will reportedly also be extended to those users who are not part of the beta programme.

Once the update becomes available for a device, users will receive an automatic notification about the same. Alternatively, users can also go to Settings > Software update to manually check for the update. Since the update is rolling out, in South Korea, it is expected to arrive in other international markets as well.

Last week, a tipster claimed that the global release of the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series will be rolled out on September 18. The S25 Edge model is claimed to receive the update starting September 25.

The tipster also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24 FE, will receive the update on September 25 as well. Finally, the Android 16-based One UI 8 update could be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series on October 2, and the Galaxy S22 series on October 6. Notably, none of these dates has been confirmed by the company.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, One UI 8, Samsung, Android 16
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iQOO 15 Live Image Hints at Design; Confirmed to Feature 2K Samsung AMOLED Display
Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year

Related Stories

Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  2. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  3. iOS 26 Update for iPhone Releases Today: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun Could Spark Solar Storms Worldwide
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Leaked; Company Reveals Display Details
  9. These Realme Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Realme P3 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Treasure Hunters Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  2. London Stock Exchange Completes First Blockchain-Powered Fundraising via DMI Platform
  3. Zepto Fastest Sale Ever: Apple AirPods 4 Price Drops to Rs 9,999; Check Top Deals on Electronics, Accessories
  4. War 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. MeitY Proposes 20-Year Tax Holiday for Data Centres to Boost Investment: Report
  6. Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Switch 2 Next Year
  7. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  8. iQOO 15 Live Image Hints at Design; Confirmed to Feature 2K Samsung AMOLED Display
  9. Vivo Y31 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  10. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones With Dynamic EQ
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »