Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung Galaxy S25 series has started receiving the Android 16-based One UI 8 operating system (OS) update. The confirmation comes from a community manager of the tech giant, who said that the beta programme has now ended in South Korea, and those who participated are now getting a new firmware update for the global stable version of One UI 8. This is the first confirmed news of the expansion of the update, which was first introduced with the Galaxy Z6 series.

First spotted by SamMobile, the Community page of Samsung's South Korean website has published a post, highlighting the release of the global stable version of the One UI 8 update. This is first rolling out to the Galaxy S25 series devices (unconfirmed if Galaxy S25 Edge will be included) in South Korea, to the users who participated in the One UI 8 Beta programme.

The update is being rolled out to these users with the firmware version S93xNKSU5BYI3. As per the report, the download size for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 555.45MB. The update will reportedly also be extended to those users who are not part of the beta programme.

Once the update becomes available for a device, users will receive an automatic notification about the same. Alternatively, users can also go to Settings > Software update to manually check for the update. Since the update is rolling out, in South Korea, it is expected to arrive in other international markets as well.

Last week, a tipster claimed that the global release of the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series will be rolled out on September 18. The S25 Edge model is claimed to receive the update starting September 25.

The tipster also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24 FE, will receive the update on September 25 as well. Finally, the Android 16-based One UI 8 update could be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series on October 2, and the Galaxy S22 series on October 6. Notably, none of these dates has been confirmed by the company.