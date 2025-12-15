Knives Out Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know

Knives Out is an American mystery movie shot in a castle. It's directed by Rian Johnson who worked out whodunits in a modern twist and with sharp wit. The story is a mix of mystery with comedic things into it, all deviated from the sumptuous family which is pulled away by suspicion and lots of mysteries when their patriarch dies in critical conditions mysteriously. This is quite a hit movie which gives a touch of gothic setup and portrays a perfect crime which takes a genius to solve.

When & Where to Watch

The movie is now available for streaming Lionsgate Play.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie takes you to a castle where there is a tense situation due to the murder of Harlon Thrombey. He lived in a very plush mansion after celebrating his 85th birthday. This death seemed like a suicide at first, and the prowess detective Benoit Blanc comes to investigate the case. Blanc now has to interrogate a dysfunctional family where there are many secrets, sulkiness and motives that get unleashed. A clever web of deception goes with the viewers guess till the final unfolding.

Cast and Crew

Rian Johnson is the director and writer of the movie. Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson have produced the movie. The main cast includes Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others.

Reception

Knives Out has won many appreciations from the viewers and critics for its wonderful story and stellar performance with an IMDb rating of 7.9.