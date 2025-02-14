Technology News
English Edition

Victim or Victor: Rahul Dua Hosts a Fun-Filled Comedy Game Show on JioHotstar

A new comedy game show, Victim or Victor, premieres Feb 14 on JioHotstar, hosted by comedian Rahul Dua.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 February 2025 16:54 IST
Victim or Victor: Rahul Dua Hosts a Fun-Filled Comedy Game Show on JioHotstar

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Victim or Victor premieres on JioHotstar on Feb 14

Highlights
  • Victim or Victor premieres on JioHotstar
  • Rahul Dua hosts the comedy game show with celebrity guests
  • Contestants’ performance decides fun punishments for stars
Advertisement

A new comedy game show, Victim or Victor, is set to premiere on February 14 on JioHotstar. Hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, the show blends humour with interactive challenges, offering fans an engaging experience. Contestants will take on a series of tasks, and their success or failure will determine whether popular celebrities face amusing punishments. The show is designed to be light-hearted, ensuring a steady stream of laughter with unexpected surprises throughout the episodes.

When and Where to Watch Victim or Victor

The show will be available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from February 14. Subscribers will be able to watch the episodes on the platform, with new content expected to be released at regular intervals. As per reports, the format of the show aims to provide an entertaining mix of competitive spirit and comedic moments.

Official Trailer and Plot of Victim or Victor

The show's official trailer introduces the premise of contestants participating in games where their performance directly influences the outcome for celebrity guests. If a contestant wins, they earn a victory, but if they fail, their favourite stars face humorous challenges. The format is designed to keep audiences engaged with unpredictable and entertaining twists.

Cast and Crew of Victim or Victor

Comedian Rahul Dua leads the show as the host, bringing his signature wit to the competition. While details about the participating celebrities remain under wraps, reports indicate that well-known personalities from the entertainment industry will be involved in various challenges. The production team behind the show has designed it to be a fun-filled experience, combining elements of comedy and games for a unique entertainment offering.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Victim or Victor, Rahul Dua, comedy game show, entertainment, celebrity challenges, reality show, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
TikTok Returns on Apple, Google US App Stores as President Trump Delays Ban
Maruti Prioritises Infrastructure Development Over Immediate EV Sales In India
Victim or Victor: Rahul Dua Hosts a Fun-Filled Comedy Game Show on JioHotstar
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Streaming Platform Is Now Official: All Details
  2. JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Benefits, and More
  3. Tim Cook Teases Launch Event Next Week, Could Be iPhone SE 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Discover Singularities-Free Black Holes Using Pure Gravity
  2. Income Tax Bill 2025 Clarifies Virtual Digital Asset Definition, Includes NFTs: Key Details
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of March 11 Launch in India
  4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Has 'Significantly Outperformed' Expectations as Sales Near 2 Million Mark
  5. Tiny Plasma Jets on Sun Identified as Key Drivers of Solar Wind
  6. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Design Renders Leak Online Showing Rear Camera Bar
  7. Generations Aaj Kal on JioHotstar Brings Celebs and Parents Together for Heartfelt Talks
  8. Game of Greed on JioHotstar: Abhishek Malhan Hosts Intense Reality Show
  9. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning Feather-Shaped Iridescent Cloud on Mars
  10. Munawar Faruqui’s Hafta Vasooli Brings Satirical Newsroom Comedy, Now Streaming on JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »