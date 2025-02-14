A new comedy game show, Victim or Victor, is set to premiere on February 14 on JioHotstar. Hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, the show blends humour with interactive challenges, offering fans an engaging experience. Contestants will take on a series of tasks, and their success or failure will determine whether popular celebrities face amusing punishments. The show is designed to be light-hearted, ensuring a steady stream of laughter with unexpected surprises throughout the episodes.

When and Where to Watch Victim or Victor

The show will be available for streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from February 14. Subscribers will be able to watch the episodes on the platform, with new content expected to be released at regular intervals. As per reports, the format of the show aims to provide an entertaining mix of competitive spirit and comedic moments.

Official Trailer and Plot of Victim or Victor

The show's official trailer introduces the premise of contestants participating in games where their performance directly influences the outcome for celebrity guests. If a contestant wins, they earn a victory, but if they fail, their favourite stars face humorous challenges. The format is designed to keep audiences engaged with unpredictable and entertaining twists.

Cast and Crew of Victim or Victor

Comedian Rahul Dua leads the show as the host, bringing his signature wit to the competition. While details about the participating celebrities remain under wraps, reports indicate that well-known personalities from the entertainment industry will be involved in various challenges. The production team behind the show has designed it to be a fun-filled experience, combining elements of comedy and games for a unique entertainment offering.