Motorola has expanded its Edge lineup of smartphones with the launch of the Edge 40 in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handset sports a 6.55-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 40 price, availability

The newly launched Motorola Edge 40 is priced at EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 54,000) in the European market. The handset has debuted in Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green colour options. The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The phone will go on sale in Europe in the coming days.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications, features

The dual-SIM Motorola Edge 40 runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard Storage.

On the optics front, the Motorola Edge 40 ships with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro vision. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter sitting in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout.

The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The handset includes a gravity sensor, a compass, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Additionally, it also sports an on-screen fingerprint reader and a face id. It measures 158.43 x 71.99 x 7.49mm and weighs 167g.

