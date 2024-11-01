Technology News
English Edition

Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Action Film Yudhra Now Streaming on Prime Video

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s action film Yudhra hits Prime Video on November 1. Here’s how to stream it online.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 November 2024 19:12 IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Action Film Yudhra Now Streaming on Prime Video

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film Yudhra is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights
  • Yudhra OTT release date confirmed on Prime Video.
  • Watch Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan.
  • Yudhra offers action-packed drama; now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Advertisement

Siddhant Chaturvedi's recent film, Yudhra, is now available on Amazon Prime Video from November 1, 2024. Despite mixed responses at the box office, Yudhra generated interest due to its action-driven plot and the cast's standout performances. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Yudhra was initially released in cinemas on September 20, 2024. Alongside Chaturvedi, the film features Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in important roles.

When and Where to Watch Yudhra

Yudhra is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Released digitally on November 1, the film can be accessed on the platform, with options for rental viewing as well. While the theatrical release faced a tepid reception, the shift to OTT could boost viewership, as many fans of Chaturvedi, who became widely known for Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, eagerly awaited the online release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yudhra

The trailer of Yudhra set expectations for an action-packed storyline centred on Chaturvedi's character, who battles anger issues while attempting to dismantle a dangerous drug cartel. The film captures the protagonist's relentless pursuit of justice, often landing him in peril due to his bold tactics. Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist, adding tension to the film's central conflict, while Malavika Mohanan's role as the protagonist's love interest adds emotional depth to the narrative.

Cast and Crew of Yudhra

Alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film's cast includes Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast also features veteran actors like Gajraj Rao, Shireesh Sharma, and Ram Kapoor. With a screenplay crafted by Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan, Yudhra delivers a mix of high-stakes action and a complex storyline, which many viewers found engaging, despite mixed critical feedback.

Reception

The movie though did not make a mark with regards to its box office collection has garnered a rating of 6.7/10 on IMDB.

 

Yudhra

Yudhra

  • Release Date 20 September 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shilpa Shukla, Raj Arjun, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Rengarajan Jaiprakash, Shireesh Sharma, Jay Parashar
  • Director
    Ravi Udyawar
  • Producer
    Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Yudhra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amazon Prime video, OTT release, Bollywood Action Movies, Yudhra Streaming Online, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Farhan Akhtar, Ravi Udyawar, excel entertainment
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
Marvel's Wolverine Creative Director Left Insomniac Games to Join Xbox's Perfect Dark: Report
Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Action Film Yudhra Now Streaming on Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Series to Feature Apple's Own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chips: Kuo
  2. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Get Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features
  4. Microsoft Delays Its Recall Feature Once Again: Here's When It May Arrive
  5. Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Action Camera Launched
  6. You Can Now Use ChatGPT Advanced Voice on Mac and Windows Apps
  7. Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Will Not Release GPT-5 This Year But ‘Some Very Good Releases’ Are Coming, Says CEO Sam Altman
  2. Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Action Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Sci-Fi Horror Black Now Available on Prime Video
  4. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali OTT Release Date: Kannada Language Romantic Drama Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. Google Gemini API, AI Studio Gets a ‘Grounding with Google Search’ Feature for Developers
  6. Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Action Film Yudhra Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Thawing Permafrost Releases Greenhouse Gases, Contributing to Global Warming
  9. Rare Sea Smoke and Streaming Snow Phenomena Captured Near Pine Island Glacier
  10. China’s New Astronaut Group Begins Lunar Mission Training in Beijing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »