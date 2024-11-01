Siddhant Chaturvedi's recent film, Yudhra, is now available on Amazon Prime Video from November 1, 2024. Despite mixed responses at the box office, Yudhra generated interest due to its action-driven plot and the cast's standout performances. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Yudhra was initially released in cinemas on September 20, 2024. Alongside Chaturvedi, the film features Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in important roles.

When and Where to Watch Yudhra

Yudhra is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Released digitally on November 1, the film can be accessed on the platform, with options for rental viewing as well. While the theatrical release faced a tepid reception, the shift to OTT could boost viewership, as many fans of Chaturvedi, who became widely known for Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan, eagerly awaited the online release.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yudhra

The trailer of Yudhra set expectations for an action-packed storyline centred on Chaturvedi's character, who battles anger issues while attempting to dismantle a dangerous drug cartel. The film captures the protagonist's relentless pursuit of justice, often landing him in peril due to his bold tactics. Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist, adding tension to the film's central conflict, while Malavika Mohanan's role as the protagonist's love interest adds emotional depth to the narrative.

Cast and Crew of Yudhra

Alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film's cast includes Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast also features veteran actors like Gajraj Rao, Shireesh Sharma, and Ram Kapoor. With a screenplay crafted by Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan, Yudhra delivers a mix of high-stakes action and a complex storyline, which many viewers found engaging, despite mixed critical feedback.

Reception

The movie though did not make a mark with regards to its box office collection has garnered a rating of 6.7/10 on IMDB.