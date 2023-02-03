Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations

Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations

Microsoft, which makes Xbox, had made a $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,66,500 crore) bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2023 20:19 IST
Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations

Activision Blizzard failed to implement controls to collect, review employee complaints, claims SEC

Highlights
  • FTC asked a judge in December to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal
  • Activision representatives said pleased to have amicably resolved matter
  • SEC said Activision did not have adequate measures in place

Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million (nearly Rs. 290 crore) to settle allegations over the video game maker's handling of workplace complaints and violations of whistleblower protection rules, US financial regulators said on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the company knew employee retention issues were "a particularly important risk in its business" but did not have adequate measures in place to manage workplace misconduct complaints between 2018 and 2021.

The company, which makes the popular Call of Duty game, also required employees between 2016 and 2021 to tell the company if the SEC contacted them for information — a violation of whistleblower protection rules, the agency said in a statement.

"Activision Blizzard failed to implement necessary controls to collect and review employee complaints about workplace misconduct, which left it without the means to determine whether larger issues existed that needed to be disclosed to investors,” said Jason Burt, who heads the SEC's Denver office, said in a statement.

Representatives for the Santa Monica, California-based video game developer and publishing company, in a statement, said they were "pleased to have amicably resolved this matter" and had "enhanced" their workplace reporting and contract language.

Microsoft, which makes Xbox, had made a $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,66,500 crore) bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, but the Federal Trade Commission asked a judge in December to block the transaction. EU authorities as also examining the deal. The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, argued that the deal would give Microsoft's Xbox exclusive access to Activision games, leaving Nintendo consoles and Sony's PlayStation out in the cold.

Michael Chappell, the FTC administrative law judge, will rule on the deal after hearings set for August 2023.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, Xbox, PlayStation, Sony, Call of Duty, SEC, FTC
Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-inch AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch in India in February
Vodafone Idea Ordered to Convert Dues From Government Over Rs. 16,000 Crore Into Equity
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

Related Stories

Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. The 26 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in February
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s Budget Explained by Insiders
  5. Twitter Has Begun Interest Payments on Elon Musk’s Buyout Bank Debt
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Launched in India: See Pricing
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
  10. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations
  2. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-inch AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch in India in February
  3. Oppo Enco Air 3 With Up to 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  4. Vivo Y100 Officially Teased to Come With Colour-Changing Rear Panel: See Here
  5. IMF Teams up with India to Formulate Global Level Crypto Laws Under G20 Framework
  6. Elon Musk’s Fate on Tweet Concerning Tesla’s Inflated Share Price to Be Revealed Today
  7. BSNL Expected to Achieve Net Profit in FY2026-27: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
  8. India Could See Increase in Manufacturing of iPhones, Other Premium Phones After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
  9. Android 14 May Allow Some Phones to Be Used As Webcams: Report
  10. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried in Talks With US Prosecutors to Resolve Dispute Over Strict Bail Conditions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.