Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Tipped to Come With a 6.27-inch Screen and 4,300mAh Battery

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to go official at a Galaxy Unpacked event early next year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 13:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Tipped to Come With a 6.27-inch Screen and 4,300mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro may replace the 'Plus' variant in Samsung's lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to replace the Plus variant
  • The handset may debut with a battery with a 4,300mAh advertised capacity
  • The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to go official early next year
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to refresh its next-generation Galaxy S lineup for 2026 with a new model, ubiquitously known as Galaxy S26 Pro, which might replace the Plus variant. Although the launch isn't likely to take place until early next year, leaks have now given us an idea of what to expect. As per a tipster, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro will be a small-screen handset, with a display real estate closer to the standard Galaxy S model than the existing Plus variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Specifications Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro via a post on Weibo. The purported handset is said to come with the model number SM-S9420 and sport a 6.27-inch display. According to reports, it is expected to feature a Quad HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This puts it in the vicinity of the standard Galaxy S25 (review), which comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display.

Backing the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is tipped to be a 4,300mAh battery. This leak corroborates previous reports, which also indicated a rated battery capacity of 4,175mAh, which could be advertised as 4,300mAh.

Other specifications of the purported handset currently remain under wraps.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to be a new addition to the Galaxy S26 series. As part of the South Korean tech conglomerate's shake-up of its flagship Galaxy S series, its 2026 lineup is reported to comprise three models — Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Galaxy S26 Pro, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would signal the end of Samsung's standard and Plus models. These variants have been part of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series lineup since the Galaxy S8 series, which debuted in 2017, featuring the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

This could also mean a reshuffle in terms of both features and pricing of the upcoming flagship Samsung phones.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to go official at a Galaxy Unpacked event, which might take place in January, a timeline that syncs with previous iterations of the Galaxy S series launch event. We can expect more details to surface as the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch nears.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung to Expand Manufacturing of Advanced Tech Devices in India, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Asus ROG Xbox Ally Briefly Listed on Amazon Ahead of Imminent Launch Date Announcement

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Tipped to Come With a 6.27-inch Screen and 4,300mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G: India Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features & More
  2. Airtel Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues With Calls, Messages
  3. Lava Play Ultra 5G to Launch in India on August 20 With These Features
  4. iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  6. Honor X7c 5G With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  9. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
  10. Asus ROG Xbox Ally Briefly Listed on This Website Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  2. iPhone 17 Production Reportedly Begins in India At Foxconn’s Bengaluru Facility
  3. Google Photos Said to Be Testing a Tinder-Style Swipe-Based Photo Deletion Feature
  4. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera
  5. Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India
  6. Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Is Now ‘Warmer and Friendlier’ After Users Complained About Cold Treatment
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Including 67W Power Adapter Reportedly Listed on Retailer Sites
  9. Airtel Down? Telecom Operator Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues Making Calls, Sending Messages
  10. BSNL Launches e-SIM Service in Tamil Nadu Circle; Pan-India Expansion to Follow Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »