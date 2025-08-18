Samsung is expected to refresh its next-generation Galaxy S lineup for 2026 with a new model, ubiquitously known as Galaxy S26 Pro, which might replace the Plus variant. Although the launch isn't likely to take place until early next year, leaks have now given us an idea of what to expect. As per a tipster, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro will be a small-screen handset, with a display real estate closer to the standard Galaxy S model than the existing Plus variant.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Specifications Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro via a post on Weibo. The purported handset is said to come with the model number SM-S9420 and sport a 6.27-inch display. According to reports, it is expected to feature a Quad HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This puts it in the vicinity of the standard Galaxy S25 (review), which comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display.

Backing the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is tipped to be a 4,300mAh battery. This leak corroborates previous reports, which also indicated a rated battery capacity of 4,175mAh, which could be advertised as 4,300mAh.

Other specifications of the purported handset currently remain under wraps.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to be a new addition to the Galaxy S26 series. As part of the South Korean tech conglomerate's shake-up of its flagship Galaxy S series, its 2026 lineup is reported to comprise three models — Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Galaxy S26 Pro, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would signal the end of Samsung's standard and Plus models. These variants have been part of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series lineup since the Galaxy S8 series, which debuted in 2017, featuring the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

This could also mean a reshuffle in terms of both features and pricing of the upcoming flagship Samsung phones.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to go official at a Galaxy Unpacked event, which might take place in January, a timeline that syncs with previous iterations of the Galaxy S series launch event. We can expect more details to surface as the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch nears.