Technology News

The Last of Us Series Co-Creator Craig Mazin Silently Pulls His Name From the Borderlands Movie Script

As per the WGA website, the Borderlands film lists Eli Roth and Joe Crombie as writers — the latter is Craig Mazin’s pseudonym.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 19:47 IST
The Last of Us Series Co-Creator Craig Mazin Silently Pulls His Name From the Borderlands Movie Script

Photo Credit: Emmy Awards

Craig Mazin also created the Chernobyl miniseries for HBO

Highlights
  • The Borderlands movie cycled through 7 writers, including Sam Levinson
  • Tim Miller (Deadpool) replaced Eli Roth as director for extra reshoots
  • Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black are part of the Borderlands cast

The Last of Us TV series co-creator Craig Mazin has removed his name from the long-gestating Borderlands movie. As per World of Reel and confirmed through the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) website, the currently credited writers on the film are Eli Roth and Joe Crombie — the latter is a pseudonym for Mazin, suggesting that he no longer wants to be attached to the project. The film adaptation of the popular Gearbox looter-shooter appears to be in development hell, thanks to a test screening in November that led to Lionsgate being unsatisfied and ordering more work to be done on it.

Mazin's decision to use a pseudonym comes at a time when he's the most in-demand writer in Hollywood, having recently steered HBO's The Last of Us adaptation to critical acclaim, after his success with the Chernobyl miniseries. Given how messy the post-production is reported to be, with Deadpool director Tim Miller replacing Eli Roth in January for additional reshoots, it only makes sense for Mazin to not tarnish his reputation with it. At one point, Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria and the poorly received The Idol, was also hired to right, apparently. Filming on Borderlands began in 2021, boasting a star-studded cast, which included Cate Blanchett as the magic-wielding Siren Lilith, Kevin Hart as the highly-trained soldier Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as the erratic researcher Dr. Patricia Tannis, and Jack Black as the comic Hyperion-manufactured robot Claptrap.

First-look images of the cast's silhouette were dropped in mid-2021, following which there was no new information about the film. With Miller taking on directing duties, along came Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train) to write some new pages for the Borderlands movie. In total seven writers were brought on board to fiddle with the script, including the aforementioned Levinson and Olkewicz, Aaron Berg, Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat), Juel Taylor (They Cloned Tyrone), Tony Rettenmaier (Space Jam: A New Legacy), and Chris Bremner (Bad Boys for Life). The official website for the Borderlands movie hasn't been updated yet, still mentioning Mazin's name as is, alongside Roth as the director.

As per the official synopsis from Lionsgate, Borderlands largely follows Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw returning to her home planet of Pandora to seek the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B. Atlas (Édgar Ramírez). To complete the task, she pulls together a ragtag group of misfits — former elite mercenary Roland, a feral demonologist Tiny Tina, and the blabbermouth robot Claptrap — and battle swarms of aliens, bandits, and psychos, before the mission eventually turns into a world-saving one.

In other news, Mazin's partner on The Last of Us series Neil Druckmann is now left alone to lead Naughty Dog — developers of the Uncharted and TLOU games — as President, by the end of the year. Co-president Evan Wells has chosen to retire after a 25-year-long stint at the company. “This is something that I've been discussing with Naughty Dog's Studio Leadership Team for well over a year, and with Neil for even longer than that. The decision brings with it overwhelming and conflicting emotions, but I've come to realize that I'm content with my time at the studio and all that we've accomplished together over the last 25 years,” Wells said in a blog post.

“I couldn't be more confident in Neil's ability to carry on running the studio. It's the right time for me to provide the opportunity for him and the others on the Studio Leadership Team to steer the studio into a successful future.”

The Borderlands movie currently does not have a release date.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: borderlands, borderlands movie, borderlands movie production hell, borderlands movie writer, eli roth, craig mazin, the last of us, tim miller, borderlands movie cast, cate blanchett, kevin hart, jack black, jamie lee curtis, wga, gearbox, lionsgate, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders Suggest Periscope Camera, Minor Design Changes
Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

The Last of Us Series Co-Creator Craig Mazin Silently Pulls His Name From the Borderlands Movie Script
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  2. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  6. iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online: Check Here
  7. Chandrayaan-3: How ISRO's Third Lunar Mission Differs From Chandrayaan-2
  8. OnePlus 12, Oppo Find X7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Series Expected to Sell More Than Previous Series: Oppo CMO
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. The Last of Us Series Co-Creator Craig Mazin Silently Pulls His Name From the Borderlands Movie Script
  3. OnePlus 12 Leaked Renders Suggest Periscope Camera, Minor Design Changes
  4. Instagram, Messenger Users Can Now Use Meta Avatars in Video Calls: How It Works
  5. Samsung Reportedly Trademarks More Monikers For Rumoured Galaxy Ring Smart Wearable: Details
  6. OnePlus 12, Oppo Find X7 Pro Display and Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  7. Metaverse Garners Attention of European Union: Here’s What We Know
  8. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Amazon Prime Video Announces Business Reality Series 'Mission Start Ab' in Partnership With Government of India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India Sale Date Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.