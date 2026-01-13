The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is all set to kick off this week. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, which is expected to bring discounts on several products across categories. During the Republic Day-themed sale, shoppers can avail of price cuts, bank offers, coupon-based discounts, and other offers on smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed the deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and other top smartphones, which can be availed of beginning January 16.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Smartphone Deals

The iPhone 15 is listed on Amazon for Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB storage model. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail of discounts and purchase the Apple handset for Rs. 50,249. Apple's latest models, such as the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, are also said to receive discounts.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available for Rs. 1,40,400, lower than its listed price of Rs. 1,49,900. The iPhone 17 Pro, meanwhile, is teased to be offered at a discounted price of Rs. 1,25,400. Amazon has also confirmed that the iPhone Air will be sold at a relatively low price of Rs. 91,249, down from its listed price of Rs. 99,000.

There are offers on smartphones from other brands, too. The OnePlus Nord 5, listed for Rs. 34,999, will be available for Rs. 30,999. The flagship OnePlus 15 is teased to be offered at a discounted price of Rs. 68,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 72,999. The OnePlus 15R will be available for purchase at Rs. 44.999, compared to its launch price of Rs. 47,999.

Similarly, the iQOO 15, listed for Rs. 76,999, can be purchased for Rs. 65,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Shoppers can also avail of discounts on Lava Bold N1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M17, iQOO Z10R 5G, Redmi A4 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, iQOO Neo 10 5G, and more.

Amazon says the aforementioned prices are inclusive of instant discounts on select bank card transactions and EMI offers.

