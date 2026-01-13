Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and More to Get Discounts During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

iPhone 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and More to Get Discounts During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Customers can avail of instant discounts on select bank card transactions and EMI offers during the Amazon sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 January 2026 11:53 IST
iPhone 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and More to Get Discounts During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon has announced a discount on the iPhone 15 during the upcoming sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 begins on January 16 in India
  • iPhone 15 will be available for as low as Rs. 50,249 during the sale
  • Deals include bank discounts, coupons, and EMI offers
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is all set to kick off this week. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year, which is expected to bring discounts on several products across categories. During the Republic Day-themed sale, shoppers can avail of price cuts, bank offers, coupon-based discounts, and other offers on smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed the deals on iPhone 15, OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and other top smartphones, which can be availed of beginning January 16.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Smartphone Deals

The iPhone 15 is listed on Amazon for Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB storage model. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail of discounts and purchase the Apple handset for Rs. 50,249. Apple's latest models, such as the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, are also said to receive discounts.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available for Rs. 1,40,400, lower than its listed price of Rs. 1,49,900. The iPhone 17 Pro, meanwhile, is teased to be offered at a discounted price of Rs. 1,25,400. Amazon has also confirmed that the iPhone Air will be sold at a relatively low price of Rs. 91,249, down from its listed price of Rs. 99,000.

There are offers on smartphones from other brands, too. The OnePlus Nord 5, listed for Rs. 34,999, will be available for Rs. 30,999. The flagship OnePlus 15 is teased to be offered at a discounted price of Rs. 68,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 72,999. The OnePlus 15R will be available for purchase at Rs. 44.999, compared to its launch price of Rs. 47,999.

Similarly, the iQOO 15, listed for Rs. 76,999, can be purchased for Rs. 65,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Shoppers can also avail of discounts on Lava Bold N1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M17, iQOO Z10R 5G, Redmi A4 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, iQOO Neo 10 5G, and more.

Amazon says the aforementioned prices are inclusive of instant discounts on select bank card transactions and EMI offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon sale, iPhone 15, OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Took the Top Spot as Global Smartphone Shipments Rose 2 Percent YoY in 2025: Counterpoint

Related Stories

iPhone 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and More to Get Discounts During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M8 5G Review
  2. OpenAI Plans to Bolster ChatGPT Health With the Acquisition of Torch
  3. NoiseFit Pro 6R With Up to Seven Days Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Offer Discounts on These Laptops, Tablets
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  7. One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2 : When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Miss Out on Major Camera Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Reportedly Miss Out on Major Camera Upgrades; Specifications Leak
  2. Realme P Series Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Spotted on BIS Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  3. OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health
  4. Oppo A6c China Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Colour Options
  5. Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge
  6. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  7. Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say
  8. One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online
  10. NoiseFit Pro 6R Launched in India With Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Built-In GPS Support: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »