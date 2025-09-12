Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Patch 2.31, Featuring Improvements to AutoDrive, Photo Mode and More

Cyberpunk 2077 received Update 2.3 in July alongside the game's launch on Mac computers.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 September 2025 12:22 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Patch 2.31, Featuring Improvements to AutoDrive, Photo Mode and More

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020 and since received multiple updates and patches

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077's Patch 2.31 is now rolling out
  • The game received Update 2.3 in July alongside its Mac launch
  • CD Projekt Red is also developing Cyberpunk 2077 sequel
Cyberpunk 2077 has received yet another update that includes an AutoDrive upgrade, photo mode improvements, and other fixes. Developer CD Projekt Red announced Patch 2.31 for the RPG, now rolling out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Mac, and Nintendo Switch 2. The latest patch comes nearly two months after the studio released Update 2.3, that introduced the AutoDrive feature and added new vehicles to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.31 Released

Patch 2.31 brings improvements to the AutoDrive feature, making it more seamless. When autodriving to a destination on the map, the player's vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles, and no longer stops at traffic lights. According to the patch notes, free roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules. The patch also fixes issues with Delamain Cab service and CrystalCoat paintjob.

Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode is also getting improvements: The new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now apply to all genders, while NPC collision has been disabled.

The patch also brings a host of fixes for open world and quests, graphics issues, and issues specific to PC and Mac versions of Cyberpunk 2077. For the full list of fixes, you can check out the patch notes on the game's website.

Cyberpunk 2077 has received multitudes of patches and updates to improve gameplay, fix bugs, and add new features since the game launched in 2020. From its initial state where it was riddled with bugs and visual glitches and plagued with severe performance issues, Cyberpunk 2077 is now regarded as an overhauled game with continued post-launch support.

In July, CD Projekt Red rolled out Update 2.3, adding four new vehicles and the AutoDrive feature, which enables autonomous driving, taking the player character, V, to their chosen destination in the game, along with other improvements.

Along with Update 2.3, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, which includes the Phantom Liberty expansion, was released on Mac on July 17. The game is available on Mac computers running on M1 or above chipsets.

CD Projekt Red is currently also working on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. The studio announced earlier in May that Cyberpunk 2 had officially shed its ‘project Orion' codename and entered pre-production.

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 Update
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
