Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 is rolling out across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X platforms, developer CD Projekt Red announced on Wednesday. It adds four new vehicles with added side quests tied to each one for obtaining them. Further, the new AutoDrive feature enables autonomous driving within the game, taking the player character, V, to their chosen destination. Other changes include self-driving Delamain cabs, new NPCs in photo mode, frame generation support for all major GPU brands, and other quality-of-life improvements. .

CD Projekt Red detailed the new features and improvements included in its Update 2.3 via a livestream. As per the patch notes, players can access four new vehicles in the game These include:

Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru Rayfield Caliburn "Mordred" Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila

Notably, the first three can be acquired after doing the side jobs tied to them, whereas Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila is available for purchase through the Autofixer.

The Update 2.3 adds AutoDrive, allowing players to be driven to their chosen destination via autonomous driving. If they have not selected a particular destination, the feature will take them on a leisurely drive through the streets of Night City. AutoDrive is aided by the introduction of Cinematic Camera which, as the name suggests, provides cinematic views of the city while being driven.

However, AutoDrive will automatically be disabled if the vehicle is heavily damaged or in combat scenarios.

Self-driving Delamain cabs, which the player character, V, obtained after completing the “Don't Lose Your Mind” job, will be now available on-demand. Players can bring up the call vehicles list and then select “Delamain Cab” to request a ride. Prior to the patch, the vehicle was still acquired once every job in the quest line was completed, but without the self-driving functionality.

With the Update 2.2 which was released in December, CD Projekt Red added the ability to customise the look of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 leveraging the in-game CrystalCoat technology that was previously limited to Rayfield cars. Update 2.3 further expands this functionality to more vehicles from partner brands, including motorcycles.

In the photo mode, there are 27 new NPCs that can be spawned, including Rita Wheeler, Dum Dum, Brendan, Cassel twins, and fixers. Players can also switch between V's saved outfits. Lastly, there are more customisation options for the Look-At Camera feature.

The latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 also carries several PC and console-specific improvements. On PCs, there is support for AMD FSR 3.1 Frame Generation, Intel XeSS 2.0 and HDR10+ gaming. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players get VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support on compatible TVs.