Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is all set to arrive on Mac computers this week. On Monday, developer CD Projekt Red announced that it will be compatible on Mac models running Apple Silicon chipsets, which is M1 or later. It is the complete version of the open-world role-playing game (RPG) which debuted in 2020, bundling all of the post launch content including the Phantom Liberty expansion. On Mac, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will take advantage of MetalFX upscaling and offer spatial audio support.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Mac

According to CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be made available on Mac starting July 17, on multiple storefronts. It can be purchased through the App Store for Mac, GOG.com, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The package will include the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, along with other free content and updates released post launch.

Buckle up, Mac chooms, 'cause we've got news you've been waiting for! 🤯



You'll be chippin' into the dark future 52 years early, when the Mac version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition drops July 17th, 2025! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bG1mhVXSt7 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 15, 2025

The release was first announced in October 2024 and was initially expected to arrive in “early 2025”. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will become the second major title to be available on the Mac, following the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows earlier this year. Thus, starting July 17, Mac users can hit Night City as V, along with their companion Johnny, played by Keanu Reeves.

Apple said that the game will be compatible on Mac computers with Apple Silicon M1 or later chipset, with at least 16GB of unified memory, and running on macOS 15.5 or later firmware.

As per the developer, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will offer exclusive support for head-tracked Spatial Audio when compatible AirPods are connected. It is said to include ‘For this Mac' graphics presets which have been individually optimised for each Apple Silicon Mac model.

The game takes advantage of MetalFX upscaling and AMD FSR upscaling. CD Projekt Red has dynamically calibrated HDR to optimise it for Apple XDR displays. HDR output is also supported on external screens. Further, it has support for game controllers, Magic Mouse, and Trackpad. Owners will be able to track their progression across all platforms, not just Mac, courtesy of cross-progression support.

According to Apple, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will leverage several other new features that were recently announced at WWDC 2025. This includes Metal FX Frame Interpolation and MetalFX Denoising to deliver up to 120fps gameplay when set to the ‘Ultra' settings. The latter will also enable real time path tracing on the game's highest quality graphics settings.

Notably, the minimum and required specifications for running the game are yet to be announced. Before Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Mac is released, the developer will preview the highly-anticipated Patch 2.3 during its REDstream today (July 16).