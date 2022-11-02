Xbox has launched its annual autumn sale, offering discounts on a trove of games, across both indie and AAA space. Dubbed “Harvest Sale” and “ID@Xbox Deep Discount Sale,” the promotion is scheduled to run until November 7, with up to 75 percent off on select titles on the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Gamers can claim offers on acclaimed titles like Red Dead Redemption 2's Ultimate Edition, coming in with a 65 percent price drop, at Rs. 1,994.65. There aren't many new titles this time, save for sports simulations such as NBA 2K23's Deluxe Edition, listed at Rs. 3,444 (35 percent off).

On the indie side, you can opt for Stardew Valley — priced at Rs. 564 — where you inherit your grandfather's farm plot and start a new life, turning overgrown fields into a thriving home. Then there's the Hotline Miami Collection for Rs. 472, letting you crush skulls and paint walls in bright red blood, while techno music blasts in your ears. Pro wrestling fans can go for WWE 2K22 cross-gen bundle, being offered at half the price, while the fan favourite Grand Theft Auto V is listed at Rs. 1,319.

With that, here's a list of the biggest games, up for sale on the Xbox store:

Xbox Harvest Sale — best deals on AAA Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X games

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition at Rs. 1,994.65 — 65 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle at Rs. 2,295 — 55 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,212.25 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

BioShock Remastered at Rs. 479.60 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

BioShock 2 Remastered at Rs. 479.60 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition at Rs. 479.60 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection at Rs. 749.75 — 75 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Child of Light at Rs. 282 — 70 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Darksiders Warmaster Edition at Rs. 280 — 75 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition at Rs. 375 — 75 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,032.50 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V at Rs. 1,319.67 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle at Rs. 2,399.50 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 3,444.35 — 35 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

ID@Xbox Deep Discount Sale — best deals on indie Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X games

Hotline Miami collection at Rs. 472.15 — 65 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Stardew Valley at Rs. 564 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions at Rs. 642.86 — 80 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

