Rockstar Games finally confirmed the pre-order date for Grand Theft Auto 6 on Thursday. The open world crime title will be available to pre-purchase on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X from June 25. In its announcement, the developer also revealed GTA 6's cover art. But there are more new developments if you look at the official GTA 6 website, where Rockstar has shared a new look at the game's setting, Vice City.

GTA 6 Website Updated

The GTA 6 website was updated Thursday after Rockstar revealed the pre-order date and cover art for the game. The cover art, which features a collage of characters and vehicles (and an alligator) from the game, now adorns the homepage, along with the pre-order date of June 25 and supported platforms, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

But when you scroll down, you can see a brief clip of Vice City skyline in the night. In the clip, you can see a dense downtown urban area, waterfront properties, and piers. You can see moving traffic, flying helicopters, and a few boats, too. Rockstar has shared some glimpses of Vice City in earlier trailers and screenshots, but this is the most comprehensive look at the city's skyline at night.

Rockstar shared a look at the Vice City skyline at night time

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Additionally, there's another notable change on the GTA 6 website. As spotted by Insider Gaming, curiously the November 19 release date can no longer be found on the website. References to the release date previously present on the homepage have been replaced by the new June 25 pre-order date.

While this could just be Rockstar promoting the newly revealed pre-order date, the change has left some fans online wondering if GTA 6 could be delayed again.

However, that seems highly unlikely. Rockstar parent Take-Two has reaffirmed the game's November 19 release date several times. In fact, GTA 6 pre-orders opening next week signals that the release date is locked in.

Launch marketing for the game is also set to kick off soon. Take-Two CEO has said that Rockstar will begin its marketing push for GTA 6 “this summer.” Pre-order date confirmation seems to be the first step in that direction.

Once GTA 6 pre-orders go live, we are also likely to get a new trailer and a first look at GTA 6 gameplay. It's unclear if Rockstar will release trailer number 3 on June 25, but the studio will confirm pricing and editions on the day. The standard edition of GTA 6 is expected to be priced around $80.