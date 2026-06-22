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GTA 6 Fake 'Beta' Invitations Used to Target Players With Promise of Early Access, Researchers Warn

Contrary to claims by scammers, Rockstar Games has yet to announce any plans for a GTA 6 public beta test.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 14:11 IST
GTA 6 Fake 'Beta' Invitations Used to Target Players With Promise of Early Access, Researchers Warn

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA6 is set to initially release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

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Highlights
  • Several are claiming to offer access to an alleged GTA 6 beta programme
  • Malware-laden installers are disguised as legitimate GTA 6 files
  • Researchers advise to always verify URLs before entering credentials
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After months of anticipation since the release of the first trailer, Rockstar Games finally announced the pre-order date for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). While there are quite a few months to go before players can get their hands on the highly anticipated open-world action-adventure title, cybersecurity researchers have warned that the growing anticipation is also creating an opportunity for scammers. According to a new report, eager fans are increasingly being targeted with fake beta invitations, fraudulent pre-order offers, and malware-laden downloads.

Fake GTA 6 Beta Invitations Ask for 'Help to Build Vice City'

According to NordVPN, threat actors are leveraging AI-backed tools to generate convincing emails, websites, and promotional material that closely resemble official Rockstar Games communications. Some of these scams reportedly claim to offer access to an alleged GTA 6 beta programme, inviting users to help test the game before launch.

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Researchers said one fraudulent website they reviewed displays the message, "We need you to help us build Vice City”. It invites visitors to participate in what is described as a limited beta programme. The campaign claims users can get their hands on exclusive beta keys for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Separately, more sophisticated attacks targeting Windows users were also discovered. Researchers say they spotted some websites distributing fake GTA 6 installers, where malicious files were being disguised as game files or beta builds, including a purported "GTA Mobile 6" version.

The report mentions the analysis of one sample that leveraged a technique known as DLL sideloading, where a legitimate app loads a malicious file hidden alongside it. Once installed, the malware spreads across the system, altering system memory, downloading additional payloads, and establishing remote connections that allow attackers to steal sensitive information from devices.

Many of these scams are reportedly aimed at stealing personal information. In some instances, the victims were required to provide their name, address, date of birth, email address, or login credentials associated with Rockstar accounts to register for the beta programme. Other cases involved users being redirected through fake verification systems that ask them to complete offers or subscription services that charge recurring fees.

In reality, Rockstar Games has not announced any public beta testing for GTA 6. The AAA action-adventure title is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC release of the game is anticipated at a later date.

The cybersecurity company has advised players to avoid third-party download websites. They should only trust information released through Rockstar Games and official storefronts such as the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace. To prevent being a victim of such scams, users should carefully inspect URLs before entering their credentials, with the use of link-checking tools being advised.

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Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Pre Order, GTA 6 Launch, Rockstar Games, Cybersecurity
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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