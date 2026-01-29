Technology News
PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced: Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros and Ace Combat 7

Ace Combat 7 joins PS Plus the same year Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is set to launch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 January 2026 13:24 IST
Photo Credit: Deep Silver

Undisputed is an authentic boxing game

Highlights
  • Ultros is a psychedelic Metroidvania title
  • Subnautica: Below Zero is a spinoff to Subnautica
  • PS Plus' February games will be available till March 2
The PlayStation Plus monthly games for February have been revealed. Sony is giving out four free games as part of the PS Plus Essential lineup for next month. These include boxing sim Undisputed; survival action-adventure Subnautica: Below Zero; Metroidvania title Ultros, and combat flight sim Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. All four games will be added to PS Plus on February 3.

Sony revealed the PS Plus lineup for February in a PlayStation Blog post on Wednesday. The monthly games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers. February's PS Plus lineup will be available till March 2. Once added to the PlayStation game library, these titles can be played with an active PS Plus subscription.

The PS Plus Essential lineup from January, which includes NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper, can still be added to the library. These games will be available on the service until February 2. Here's a closer look at games joining PS Plus next month:

Undisputed

Undisputed is a boxing title that promises an authentic and visceral recreation of the sport. The game features over 70 licensed fighters and a deep set of fighting mechanics that allows players to strategise and take control of the bout.

The game also comes with plenty of modes and features that lets players create their own boxer, play amateur tournaments, rise through the ranks, and eventually become the undisputed champion in the career mode.

Undisputed also features iconic fighters like Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Robinson, along with modern greats like Canelo Álvarez and Tyson Fury. The game will be available on PS5.

undisputed inline undisputed

Canelo Álvarez is a playable boxer in Undisputed
Photo Credit: Deep Silver

Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero serves as a spinoff to Subnautica, the underwater adventure title from 2018. In Below Zero, you explore the frozen waters of ocean planet 4546B as a xenologist. The open world game lets you explore alien environments, while surviving underwater threats, collecting resources, and completing objectives to advance through the story.

Below Zero features survival mechanics like base building and crafting. You must manage your oxygen level, hunger, body heat, and thirst as you explore underwater. In addition to underwater regions, the game also features hostile land-based regions. Subnautica: Below Zero will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Ultros

Ultros is a Metroidvania title with a psychedelic, vibrant art style. You wake up as a space traveller stranded in the Sarcophagus, a giant spaceship that imprisons the cosmic demon named Ultros. The game repeats in a loop set to a black hole, and you explore the Sarcophagus over repeated runs, meet its inhabitants, and unravel the mystery behind Ultros.

The game features intense melee combat and tough boss fights. Each run resets the progress and even brings changes to the game world. Ultros will be available on PS4 and PS5.

ultros ultros

Ultros features a psychedelic art style
Photo Credit: Kepler Interactive

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Bandai Namco's Ace Combat series is known for its authentic simulation of aerial combat. Ace Combat 7, released in 2019, is the most recent entry in the series. It arrives on PS Plus the same year Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is set to launch. Skies Unknown brings an arcade bend to the series' authentic simulation gameplay, making it more accessible to new players.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown features licensed real-world aircraft along with a few fictional fighter planes. It comes with a single-player campaign where you take part in air combat missions that form that game's story. Ace Combat 7 is available natively on PS4 and can be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Undisputed

Undisputed

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Series Subnautica
PEGI Rating 7+
Ultros

Ultros

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Flexible control scheme
  • Bizarre world and story that work
  • Bad
  • Mission objectives could be explained better
  • Inconsistent checkpoint system
Read detailed Bandai Namco Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown review
Genre Simulation
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Ace Combat
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments



Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Monthly Games, PS Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus, Sony, PS5, Undisputed, Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown, Ultros, Subnautica Below Zero
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
