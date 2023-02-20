Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have received 5G support in India after the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update released earlier this year. The latest Google Pixel series phones support 5G networks only on Airtel and Jio. However, a recent report has revealed that the Pixel 7 series phones only support the first 3GPP 5G standard i.e., Release 15, and not the latest 5G standard. Release 15 is the first 5G standard that was introduced in 2018.

According to a report by 9to5 Google, Pixel 7 series only comes with the first 3GPP 5G standard i.e., Release 15. It was introduced in 2018, followed by Release 16 in July 2020, and Release 17 and 18 in 2022. Release 16 was added by Qualcomm to the Snapdragon X65 in 2021 as well as the X70 modem. However, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones are equipped with Samsung's Exynos 5300 modem that supports Release 15.

Samsung, however, has mentioned that the Exynos 5300 modem can support Release 16, and hence, Pixel 7 series can get the same later this year. A recent Android 13 QPR issue tracker via Cstark also reads the same. It says that the Pixel 7 modem is capable of Release 16 and is expected to be reused for the Pixel 8.

Qualcomm earlier explained how Release 16 is better than Release 15. It shared that the second 3GPP 5G standard comes with a bunch of improvements to the foundation of the 5G system, including its coverage, capacity, latency, power, mobility, reliability, and more. It says that Release 16 supports full-power uplink to offer improved coverage at the cell edge.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon X75 modem with support for Release 17 and 18 earlier this month. Every new 3GPP release improves MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) performance and efficiency. The Snapdragon X75 with support for Release 17 and 18 will offer 10 Gigabit 5G peak download and 3.5 Gbps peak upload speeds, as well as high-speed coverage and power efficiency.

